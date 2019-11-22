Little Mix get epic make over in honour of huge career milestone

Little Mix like you've never seen them before...

Little Mix have undergone a seriously epic make over in honour of their latest big career move.

The global smash hit girl band released their first ever Christmas song today ahead of the upcoming festive period.

Obviously fans of the LM ladies were thrilled as they announced the release of One I’ve Been Missing on social media, with members Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirwall looking like we’ve never seen them before.

Spreading the merry news, video and pics of cartoon versions of the X-Factor stars dressed as elves were shared on Instagram.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock posted the sweet festive figures on her own account along with a snippet of the jingly new tune, telling fans, ‘Aren’t we just the cutest little elves you ever did seeeee! 😍😍😍 guys seriously I’m so excited for Christmas now! Our FIRST ever Xmas song #oneivebeenmissing is out NOW! Stream for your livesssss mixers! Love you so much and thank you for always supporting!!’

Talented London girl Leigh-Anne also revealed that she even had a hand in writing the song, explaining, ‘Us girlies absolutely LOVE touring! It’s the best thing that we do! But it can get hard because we do miss our loved ones and our home life! I wrote this song with @rachel.furner @sineadharnett @jezashurst and @trejeanmarie about the one I miss the most, call me cheesy, call me cringe 😂.’

Going on to explain more about the true meaning behind the track, Leigh-Anne who is loved up with Watford footballer Andre Grey added, ‘When I’m away from this person it generally feels like a part of me is missing. ❤️ Anyway it’s our first ever Christmas song and I’m so super excited for you guys to hear it! I hope you love it like we do! And it’s all yours on FRIDAY! 😍❤️.’

We can’t wait to play this one on repeat all December!