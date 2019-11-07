We're so ready for a Little Mix wedding

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards sparked serious excitement amongst her fans this week when she hinted that she and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to tie the knot.

In a hilarious blunder, the pop songstress misspelled the Liverpool FC’s name wrong on her Instagram story, adding an ‘E’ to the end of his surname.

Having been called out for her mistake by fans and her beau himself, Pez apologised for her mishap and cheekily explained that her spelling will improve once she and Alex become hubby and wife.

‘It’ll be way easier to spell when it’s my second name and I have to write it all the time,’ she wrote, hinting that the pair are ALREADY engaged and set to marry soon. Eeeek!

Following the suspicious comment, Perrie amped up the rumours even further when she was photographed sneakily hiding her ring finger with the sleeve of her shirt.

As she and the rest of her Little Mix band mates posed at the star studded launch of their new clothing collection with Pretty Little Thing, the ladies stunned in coordinating ornate print ensembles from the uber glam party wear line.

Teaming thigh high boots with an oversized white shirt and a tight corset piece, pop princess Perrie hid her hand up inside the material while she was being snapped.

While this could just be a coincidence, it could also adds to the growing amount of proof that she and Alex are each other’s fiancé.

Engaged or not, the romance in Perrie and Alex’s relationship seems to be going strong.

It was revealed by the band’s X-Factor mentor Tulisa that the Newcastle native had dashed off from her PLT launch party for an ‘early night’.

Naturally, the comments beneath her Instagram post were filled with Little Mix fans explaining that Perrie and her bae could be off celebrating something special.

‘Perrie had a early night cus it’s her and Alex anniversary? 👀👀👀,’ one wrote.

‘It was her and @alexoxchamberlain’s anniversary,’ added another.