Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has finally accomplished a major life goal- and she’s pretty chuffed about it.

The South Shields born pop star took to social media yesterday to share the news of her huge achievement.

Posing next to a learner car and proudly holding her certificate, Perrie, 26, beamed with joy, admitting she’s a little late to the drivers club.

‘First post of 2020❗️ Beep beep huns 🚘 About time I ticked this one off the list! 😅 Coming soon to a road near you! Skkkrrrt!’she penned, confirming she’d passed her test and nabbed her license. Go girl!

It seems there may be a connection being a wildly successful celeb and not getting round to learning to drive, with Perrie’s famous gal pals chipping in to admit they need to book in some lessons, too.

‘Go on Pezz!!!💓💓💓 I need to do the same,’ wrote blonde bombshell Pixie Lott.

‘Go on girllllllll!!! I bl**dy NEED to do mine 😂😍,’ added Geordie VIP Vicky Pattison.

Meanwhile, Perrie’s fellow Little Mix ladies were on hand to applaud her driving triumph.

‘OMG omg omg it’s about bloody time I’m getting lonely on these roads 😂😂,’ Leigh-Anne Pinnock cheekily joked, while Jesy Nelson excitedly joined in with, ‘Wohoooooooi 🥰❤️.’

Taking to her Instagram Story, Perrie admitted her life win was bittersweet, thanking her instructor Andy for all his help.

“Well I passed! Yes! Go on, Andy,” she yelled in the clip, before writing, ‘The only disappointing thing about passing is that I’m gunna miss this guy right here. He’s literally the best person ever!’

Aw, so sweet Pez. We’re proud of you!