Have they fallen out?

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has opened up about the rumoured rift between her and band mate, Jesy Nelson.

The global stars, who are two fifths of the smash hit girl band, sparked speculation they had fallen out earlier this year, when Perrie shared a photo on Instagram with Jesy cropped out.

The original snap showed Jesy and Perrie posing alongside their fellow LM ladies, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. But in Perrie’s upload, Jesy had been chopped off the end.

Rumours of a rift between the girls began to form among fans, until Jesy revealed she had actually asked Perrie to remove her from the photo.

Speaking out on the questions surrounding her and Jesy’s friendship, Perrie insisted there’s no animosity between them at all.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she explained, “Do you know what, we’ve always had rumours in the past eight years.

“We love each other.”

READ MORE:Little Mix get epic make over in honour of huge career milestone

Backing Pez up and reiterating that there’s no bad blood within the band, Jade added. “We literally never fight. We’re really boring when it comes to that.”

Excellent news!

This comes after Little Mix fans expressed their concern after Essex girl Jesy was seen looking rather down in the dumps in a recent video clip.

As the foursome took to Instagram to announce the release of their first ever Christmas single, One I’ve Been Missing, Jesy stood still and silent while her pals celebrated and cheered.

Sharing their worry, one fan commented, ‘What’s up with Jess?’

‘She looks so sad 🙁,’ agreed a second, while a third chipped in, ‘It’s all in the eyes like she doesn’t want to be there 😢.’

‘Maybe she could be tired?’ suggested one more.