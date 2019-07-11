😮😮

Let’s face it, Perrie Edwards is one of the most glamorous stars out there – just one look at her Instagram page and you’ll see exactly what we’re talking about!

But while the Little Mix lady, who just celebrated her 26th birthday, leaves us wanting every single item in her wardrobe nowadays – seriously, we’d live in her closet if we could – Pez wasn’t always a total style icon.

In fact, when Perrie Edwards hit our telly screens back in 2011 and shot to fame on The X Factor, the pop star loved to scrape her blonde hair back in a messy bun and chuck on a pair of comfy pair of jeans and a tracksuit top.

To be fair, she still looked pretty great…

During her X Factor days, blonde bombshell Pez was known for her boho-chic style, choosing to wear floaty dresses, trilby hats and feathered-earrings.

But since leaving the world of reality TV behind, Perrie has tried out a load of different makeup looks, hair colours and *interesting* outfits.

Luckily, the Little Mix lady has certainly come into her own over the past few years and has totally transformed herself from girl next door to the ultimate fashion queen.

So, let’s take a look at her incredible style transformation.