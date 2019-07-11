😮😮
Let’s face it,
is one of the most glamorous stars out there – just one look at her Instagram page and you’ll see exactly what we’re talking about! Perrie Edwards
But while the Little Mix lady, who just celebrated her 26th birthday, leaves us wanting every single item in her wardrobe nowadays – seriously, we’d live in her closet if we could – Pez wasn’t
always a total style icon.
In fact, when Perrie Edwards hit our telly screens back in 2011 and shot to fame on The X Factor, the pop star loved to scrape her blonde hair back in a messy bun and chuck on a pair of comfy pair of jeans and a tracksuit top.
To be fair, she still looked pretty great…
During her X Factor days, blonde bombshell Pez was known for her boho-chic style, choosing to wear floaty dresses, trilby hats and feathered-earrings.
But since leaving the world of reality TV behind, Perrie has tried out a load of different makeup looks, hair colours and *interesting* outfits.
Luckily, the Little Mix lady has certainly come into her own over the past few years and has totally transformed herself from girl next door to the ultimate fashion queen.
So, let’s take a look at her incredible style transformation.
Perrie Edwards transformation
When she first hit our screens on The X Factor back in 2011, Perrie Edwards was a fan of bright colours and tiny hot pants.
Credit: Ken McKay/TalkbackThames/REX/Shu
Perrie Edwards transformation
A world away from her glamorous look now, Pez kept things playful on stage.
Credit: Ken McKay/TalkbackThames/REX/Shu
Perrie Edwards transformation
The popstar cut a casual figure during auditions back in November 2011.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
Dropping by the This Morning studio with her Little Mix bandmates, the 25-year-old wore a low-key blouse and skirt combo.
Credit: Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
At X Factor mentor Tulisa’s party, Perrie slipped into a cutout tie-dye dress.
Credit: Rotello/MCP/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
The star channelled boho chic at the TV studios in August 2012.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
We barely recognise Perrie in this sports crop top.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
The LM lady decided to take a trip to the hairdressers in February 2013 and came back with a purple do!
Credit: Ben Matthews/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
We’r not so sure about this red blazer which Perrie wore in June 2013.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
Are those buckles fastened across Perrie’s chest?
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
Perrie looked fresh-faced when she appeared on This Morning to talk about her chart success in March 2014.
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
The popstar decided to go for a smart shirt and trousers outfit when she appeared on Radio 1 in October 2014.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
Perrie joined Dermot O’Leary for a 24 hour Dance Marathon for Comic Relief in March 2015 in a pair flares.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
We always head to town looking like an angel as well…
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
Following her split from fiancé Zayn Malik, Pez definitely turned heads when she turned up at the Pride of Britain Awards in September 2015 in this unusual outfit.
Credit: Alex Glen/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
Perrie slipped into this tiny leotard for her Little Mix Get Weird tour in 2016.
Credit: Richard Isaac/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
Is this a red carpet outfit or a wedding dress?
Credit: Joanne Davidson/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
Pez kept things chic in this all black ensemble in October 2016.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
Wow! Fans couldn’t take their eyes off Perrie at the Brit Awards in February 2017.
Credit: Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
Well, Pex certainly stood out when she stepped onto the red carpet wearing a satin green jumpsuit.
Credit: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
Pez got the dress code spot on at the Brits in 2018 – how amazing did she look?
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie Edwards transformation
At the launch of Little Mix’s first ever cosmetics brand, Pez looked better than ever!
Credit: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
Perrie looks gorgeous in lime green!
Perrie looks gorgeous in lime green!
Credit: Instagram
Perrie Edwards transformation
The singer struts her stuff in a sexy bikini while enjoying a sunshine break.
Credit: Instagram
Perrie Edwards transformation
Pez and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made one smoking hot duo during a romantic holiday this year.
Credit: Instagram