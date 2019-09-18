Piers insisted the Wasabi girl group owe him money for using him on their LM5 tour

Little Mix and Piers Morgan have reignited their bitter feud with the latest dig coming from the girl group calling the Good Morning Britain host a liar.

Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have had a long-running feud with Piers for years, but the girls recently took it up a notch by using a clip of him on their current LM5 tour.

Before singing their song Wasabi, Little Mix beam a clip of Piers sitting beside Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, ranting about them, after he’d slammed the girls for stripping off to promote their LM5 album.

In the short video, Piers says, ‘Little Mix I think you need to make a public apology. If you’ve got the balls come on this programme and say it to my face.’

The word ‘face’ is then repeated and mixed into Jesy shouting ‘Come and say it to my face’ – a line in their song Wasabi.

In a clear message to Piers, the song includes lines like, ‘Love to hate me, praise me, shame me either way you talk about me,’ and ‘I love the way you talk about me look how far it got me.’

Alerted to the fact they use a clip of him on their tour by a fan, Piers sarcastically tweeted, ‘Fabulous! No surprise that Little Mix are using me to make their tour a success. Thanks ladies.’

He then added, ‘They’ve literally made me centre stage at their concerts… without my permission, incidentally, so they’ll be getting a large invoice.’

However, Little Mix quickly hit back insisting that what Piers had tweeted wasn’t quite true.

They said, ‘Someone’s telling porkie pieeees. your bosses at GMB signed it off, including you…soz hun. Piers you gorgey hun, we know you’ve always been our number 1 fan we’ve got a ticket at the box office with your name on it.’