Calling all fashion lovers...

Little Mix have made a seriously epic announcement.

The global smash hit girl band have steered their careers in a seriously exciting direction and have announced that they are set to launch their very own collection with online fashion giant, Pretty Little Thing.

The four piece, made up of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, confirmed the news by taking to Instagram to share a burning hot photo of themselves posing in front of the Eiffel Tower dressed in coordinating snake skin outfits.

Beside the jaw dropping snap, a caption read, ‘⚜ #PLTxLittleMix ⚜ IS COMING 💕✨ We’re so excited to announce that our collection with @prettylittlething is launching on November 7th. We’ve absolutely loved creating this collection for you and can’t wait for you to see it 💖’

Obviously, loyal Little Mix lovers were desperate to hear more about the ladies’ venture into the fashion world, with one keen to find out the vibe of the collection.

‘Are there gonna be casual outfits too or mostly just party outfits?’ one fan wrote.

Explaining that the line is set to be made up of dressy night time pieces, it was revealed, ‘This will be our party collection so all the glam ✨.’

Meanwhile, another inquisitive commenter wrote, ‘Please tell me this collection will be available in plus sizes 😍😭,’ and Pretty Little Thing quickly responded, ‘It will be 🙌🤩💕.’

Other fans were thrilled by the news of the collection and very ready for it to drop.

‘YESS TAKE MY MONEY I LOVE YALLLLL,’ wrote one.

‘More than ready omg !!!! This is all I need in my life😻😻😻,’ chipped in another, while a third insisted, ‘This collab has been needed for far too long!!!😍😍’