Simon's cleared it all up

Simon Cowell has addressed rumours of a rift between him and former X-Factor winners Little Mix.

The smash hit girl group and the music mogul are set to launch rival talent shows both looking for the next big band.

Little Mix: The Search is to air on BBC One next year ahead of Simon’s proposed plans to go ahead with a groups version of the X-Factor.

Explaining that he holds no grudges against Little Mix, made up of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Simon explained, “We’ve always decided to do a group show in the UK so we’d agreed with ITV that we were gonna do X Factor Groups in 2020…

‘So that was all fine and then we were going to do the All Stars version this year and then when we found out that the Little mix show was gonna go out in 2020, I didn’t want to follow that show since we’d already planned it years ago…”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B4wlez8HU24/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Speaking to Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston he continued, “I thought, well we’ll just bring it forward. Simple as that. And it wasn’t like some grudge against Little Mix or whatever because you know I owe those girls a lot you know. Even though we gave them a launch pad, they sold a lot of records.

“I thought their idea was a great idea. Sometimes you wanna be the first one to do it in a certain country.”