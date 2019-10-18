How exciting!

Global smash hit girl band Little Mix have been confirmed in a brand new BBC talent show, hitting screens next year.

The world famous four piece, who rose to fame when they won The X-Factor in 2011, will appear on The Search in a bid to seek the next big thing in the world of pop groups.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall will be joining forceds to find epic talent in order to form different groups, who will then compete to win the enviable prize of performing alongside the girls on their 2020 tour.

The Little Mix ladies are said to be hoping to create a new wave of music with several different bands, who will live together once they’ve been put together.

The newly formed musical pieces will have access to the best people in the world of talent including vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists to help them reach their full potential and see the real side of pop star life.

The show will launch on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday nights in 2020, and while exact details have yet to be confirmed, applications for the show are open online.

Speaking about the exciting upcoming venture, Little Mix said, “We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel.

“As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.

“We want solo artists to audition as well as groups and every type of genre is welcome too.

“It’s going to be really exciting and people can apply right now!”