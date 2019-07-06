Trouble in paradise?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock wakes up hating her boyfriend daily after recurring nightmare about him cheating on her.

The Little Mix star has been with her footballer boyfriend, Andre Grey, since 2016 but can’t shake the feeling of being ‘hurt’ by him in her dreams.

‘I don’t really dream that much but I’ve had the same nightmare a couple of times; that my boyfriend has cheated on me. I wake up hating him the next day,’ she revealed.

Despite the recurring nightmare, Leigh-Anne adores her partner and confessed to being ‘clingy’ when he’s not around.

‘I’m so clingy – it’s really embarrassing. I find it hard to sleep when I’m home alone. That’s probably the one thing that keeps me up at night.’

On his birthday last year Leigh-Anne, 27, confirmed she wants to spend the rest of her life with the footballer.

Paying tribute to her beau, she gushed: ‘We’ve had the most amount of ups, and a couple downs.. all that I believe has made us stronger.

‘You are honestly the best thing to ever happen to me, I love you so b****y much and I cannot wait for our next chapter and to spend the rest of my life with you! Happy birthday my bubba.’

Aside from being one quarter of the UK’s biggest girlband, Leigh-Anne has recently ventured into another side project and released her own swimwear range ‘In’A’Seashell with pal, Gabrielle Urquhart.

Talking about the venture, she said: ‘I’ve wanted my own fashion brand for a long time now, and to see it finally released is beyond a dream come true.’

As a role model to young girls across the world, Leigh-Anne is keen to promote self-love.

‘We’ve built this brand to promote self love and confidence and we want everyone who wears In’A’Seashell to feel sexy, empowered and obsessed with the skin they’re in.’

We feel ya!