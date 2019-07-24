What's THAT?!

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram yesterday to share a sizzling bikini snap with her followers, but fans of the stunning actress could only notice one thing.

As the 54-year-old movie star showcased her jaw dropping physique in a revealing red bikini, she posed for a pic and captioned the sizzling upload: ‘Good morning 😘 #elizabethhurleybeach.’

While the majority of the model’s 1.3 million followers gushed over how gorgeous the snapshot was, plenty of others were distracted by something- that being a rather cheeky looking shadow being cast across her bare stomach.

One commenter pointed out: ‘The shadow looks a bit dodgy ha,’ while another joked: ‘Some dude is casting quite the shadow.’

Another asked: ‘What’s with the shadow?😉,’ and a fourth teased: ‘Looks like a very large marrow.’

Despite the photography blunder, Liz isn’t shy when it comes to baring skin on social media.

She left her online admirers gobsmacked earlier this month when she posed totally naked in a swimming pool for another saucy image.

Next to the snap, Liz who is currently in the USA filming for the Marvel series Runaways, confessed that she was slacking from her line-learning duties to spend some time in the water.

She penned: ‘Yes, I should be learning my lines- but I’m in the pool 😉 #runaways #morganlefey @marvelsrunaways #LA.’

Of course hordes of adoring messages flooded the comment section, with one reading: ‘Still the sexiest woman alive,’ while another said: ‘Liz, you look so amazingly beautiful!’

The swimwear designer often uploads scantily clad photographs to her online platforms and regularly prances around in gorgeous poolside pieces.

Earlier this year, she gave a sneak peek at her recent collection for Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Posing in a skimpy leopard print two-piece, the brunette bombshell stood by a swimming pool, flashing a huge grin for the shot.