Liz Hurley stuns fans as she poses topless for seriously sexy pool pic

Sizzle sizzle

Elizabeth Hurley wowed fans as she took to Instagram last night to share a seriously sexy snap.

Posing in shimmering swimming pool water, the actress left little to the imagination as she went topless for the stunning snapshot, wearing nothing but a skimpy pair of bikini bottom and covering her modesty with an arm across her chest.

With her perfect complexion glowing in the summer sunlight and her hair tossed into a loose up do, the 54-year-old film star penned: ‘LA morning wake up 😘.’

Giving an insight into her skin care methods, Liz explained to her 1.3 million followers that she lays off the sunbathing during the sunniest times of the day, adding: ‘(PS I only go in the sun before 9am and after 6pm- otherwise, it’s under a large umbrella).’

Naturally, dozens of the brunette beauty’s loyal supporters took to the comment section to swoon over the jaw dropping image.

One gushed: ‘Very sexy photo…😍,’ while another chipped in to agree, adding: ‘So beautiful! Thank-you Miss Hurley❤️🔥🔥🔥.’

Cheekily, a third wrote: ‘I’ll grab my towel 😏.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Liz certainly isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her impressive physique on social media and blew fans away yet again last month with a rather racy video.

As she lay poolside in a tiny white two piece, the mum-of-one writhed around in front of the camera.

MORE:Liz Hurley flaunts sensational figure in skimpy bikini but fans can’t help noticing THIS

Many were left baffled by Liz’s ability to look so youthful in her fifties, with one amazed follower commenting: ‘DO U AGE AT ALL?! Jesus Christ,’ and another adding: ‘We need to preserve your dna.’

Despites the hordes of adoring compliments, some Instagram users seemed irritated by the saucy footage.

‘I don’t know what she’s trying to prove here. Jaysus! Liz we already that you are sexy,’ one said.

And another remarked: ‘Damn you love attention huh?’