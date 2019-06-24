Loose Women’s Saira Khan shares her stunning bikini body transformation

She looks amazing!

Saira Khan flew to Portugal to stay at Jason Vale’s ‘Juicy Oasis’ Juice Masters Retreat, where she ‘feasted’ on four fruit and vegetable juices a day and took part in walks, yoga and spinning classes.

She’s been sharing inspirational pictures of her progress all week, but now she’s finally revealed the final results.

And doesn’t she look fab?

‘So here’s my “Before” and “After” during my stay here @juicemasterretreats #juicyoasisportugal,’ she wrote. ‘I came here to get rid of my bloat, relax, recharge and revitalise myself.

‘I’ve feasted on four fruit and veg juices a day, full of minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. I have not had any adverse symptoms at all. Have not felt hungry once.’

While the second image shows Saira looking noticeably slimmer and more toned, the Loose Women star insisted that it was ‘not a diet’ but ‘an enlightened way to understand the power of fruit and veg’.

‘I have no idea how much weight I’ve lost,’ she revealed. ’I have not weighed myself – but it’s not about the weight – it’s about how I feel. And I’m on a juicy high!’

While some fans insisted that Saira hadn’t needed to change anything in the first place, others were wowed by her transformation, pointing out how much more relaxed she looked in the ‘after’ shot.

‘You look amazing you’re healthy and glowing you’ve worked hard for it,’ said one.

‘You look totally rejuvenated, you look beautiful in both photos tho but definitely more relaxed looking,’ another added.

A fellow juicer reached out to tell Saira she looked ‘absolutely amazing’, adding: ‘juicing is transformational. I think people need to understand it’s an internal change as much as exterior. Such an empowering week. We had such a blast!’

One fan even urged the inspirational star to write a motivational book. ‘We want it from a WOMAN,’ they wrote. ‘Someone with life experience, someone who’s made mistakes, who’s on the menopausal journey etc with us. You connect to a lot of us women. Think about it.’

From our sister site Woman