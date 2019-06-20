Loose Women’s Saira Khan WOWS fans with ‘amazing’ bikini photo

We're used to seeing the ladies of Loose Women sat behind the desk on the show during the week.

But now, Loose Women star Saira Khan has given fans a look at her fabulous figure in a new Instagram post – and they can’t stop praising it!

Over on her Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a picture of herself on a wellness juicing retreat in Portugal, posing in a stunning yellow two-piece on a balcony near the sea.

And her 52,000 followers were clearly wowed by her enviable figure, with many taking to the comments section to write about how ‘amazing’ she looks in the picture.

One of her fans said: ‘Wow!!! You look so beautiful Saira wearing that gorgeous bikini,’ as a second agreed, ‘Oh my you look amazing @iamsairakhan!! 🙌’.

A third commented: ‘You look Fantastic and lovely in your Bikini 👙☀️☀️☀️🏝🏖⛱’, and a fourth wrote: ‘How do you get such an amazing figure ?’

While another fan said to Saira: ‘Wow you look amazing 😊’ – and we couldn’t agree more!

In the caption of the pic, Saira shared with her followers how much she was loving her retreat, revealing that it had given her a welcome break from her normally ‘hectic’ life.

She said: ‘Yellow bikini day today!! Whoo hoo! Loving my #juicyoasisportugal experience. Fantastic being here with like minded people, from all walks of life, for their own special and different reasons. A lovely environment to relax, open up, and have time to yourself too. Learning so much about my body, food, nutrition, exercise, health!

‘Everyone is a different shape, size and age, but we are all embracing the “break” from our hectic life. Whatever you are doing today, make it count, and do it for yourself ❤️💋 @jasonvale’

Over the past week, the Loose Women star has shared a series of inspiration posts about her juicing retreat, revealing that it’s left her feeling better than she has in years.

In one post, she said, ‘In just one day, I’ve had the flattest stomach I’ve had in years, I’ve done a 7mile walk, yoga, and a spin class just on one juice.’

Of course, juices can’t replace food totally, so if you’re feeling inspired by Saira, do your research before embarking on any sort of cleanse.

But we say, good for you Saira – you certainly look amazing!