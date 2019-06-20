Loose Women’s Saira Khan WOWS fans with ‘amazing’ bikini photo

But now,
Loose Women star Saira Khan has given fans a look at her fabulous figure in a new Instagram post – and they can’t stop praising it!
Over on her Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a picture of herself on a wellness juicing retreat in Portugal, posing in a stunning yellow two-piece on a balcony near the sea.
And her 52,000 followers were clearly wowed by her enviable figure, with many taking to the comments section to write about how ‘amazing’ she looks in the picture.
One of her fans said:
‘Wow!!! You look so beautiful Saira wearing that gorgeous bikini,’ as a second agreed, ‘Oh my you look amazing @iamsairakhan!! 🙌’.
Yellow bikini day today!! Whoo hoo! Loving my #juicyoasisportugal experience. Fantastic being here with like minded people, from all walks of life, for their own special and different reasons. A lovely environment to relax, open up, and have time to yourself too. Learning so much about my body, food, nutrition, exercise, health! Everyone is a different shape, size and age, but we are all embracing the “break” from our hectic life. Whatever you are doing today, make it count, and do it for yourself ❤️💋 @jasonvale
A third commented:
‘You look Fantastic and lovely in your Bikini 👙☀️☀️☀️🏝🏖⛱’, and a fourth wrote: ‘How do you get such an amazing figure ?’
While another fan said to Saira:
‘Wow you look amazing 😊’ – and we couldn’t agree more!
In the caption of the pic, Saira shared with her followers how much she was loving her retreat, revealing that it had given her a welcome break from her normally ‘hectic’ life.
She said: ‘Yellow bikini day today!! Whoo hoo! Loving my #juicyoasisportugal experience. Fantastic being here with like minded people, from all walks of life, for their own special and different reasons. A lovely environment to relax, open up, and have time to yourself too. Learning so much about my body, food, nutrition, exercise, health!
‘Everyone is a different shape, size and age, but we are all embracing the “break” from our hectic life. Whatever you are doing today, make it count, and do it for yourself ❤️💋 @jasonvale’
Over the past week, the Loose Women star has shared a series of inspiration posts about her juicing retreat, revealing that it’s left her feeling better than she has in years.
This is how I’m feeling on Day 2 on @jasonvale #juicyoasisportugal retreat. Just before I came, I came out in hives, as I was stressed, lacked sleep and was worn out. I felt bloated, tired and lacked motivation. I was getting down. I have never juiced before and so was intrigued to find out if I could do it and if it made a difference. Yes Jason has gifted me this experience, and as many of you know me, I would not just say something if I didn’t mean it – but from the bottom of my heart, I feel this is the one retreat experience that will change my lifestyle and the way I approach food. I have tried to get a six pack, I’ve spent hundreds of pounds on trying to follow a diet – but nothing has ever satisfied me, so I’d start and then not follow it through. I’ve tried to cut out sugar, carbs, fat, tried to go vegan, vegetarian – but to no avail. What is different here, is that they feed your mind as well as your physical being. The mind needs educating, it’s your mind that makes the choices. I watched the documentary #superjuiceme which was a total eye opener and compelling. What I took away was, that our fruit and vegetables are not “alternative” medicines “pills” are alternative. Fruit sugars are not the same as white refined sugars. There’s a lot of education that needs to be carried out. I’ve just bought @jasonvale juicing books from Amazon – so I can carry out at home – so if you want to have ago yourself ,I recommend the 7pounds in 7 days – that’s what I’m doing here. In just one day, I’ve had the flattest stomach I’ve had in years, I’ve done a 7mile walk, yoga, and a spin class just on one juice. I am starting to understand the power of fruit and vegetables – I feel very grateful for this amazing opportunity. Day 2 – I feel ALIVE! 🙏🏽
In one post, she said, ‘In just one day, I’ve had the flattest stomach I’ve had in years, I’ve done a 7mile walk, yoga, and a spin class just on one juice.’
Of course, juices can’t replace food totally, so if you’re feeling inspired by Saira, do your research before embarking on any sort of cleanse.
But we say, good for you Saira – you certainly look amazing!