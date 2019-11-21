Lorraine Kelly has revealed she'd love to compete on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Lorraine Kelly, who turns 60 later this month, recently completed astronaut training ahead of the milestone birthday, and she has now set her sights on another challenge.

Speaking ahead of her morning show Lorraine, she was asked by GMB presenters Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid whether she would compete on I’m A Celebrity, like Kate Garraway.

Lorraine said she wouldn’t but admitted there was one show she said would be a dream.

“The only one I’d love to go on is SAS: Who Dares Wins. I think I’d be gritty enough to cope.”

Hosted by Ant Middleton, the show puts ordinary people through their paces in a recreation of the SAS selection process and it’s also had a special celebrity edition which has seen the likes of Jeff Brazier and Andrea McLean take part.

But although Lorraine says she is up for putting her physical and mental state to the test, she doesn’t want to do the challenges in front of the camera.

Speaking of her recent NASA visit, Lorraine, said: “When it was all over and I returned to the hotel – obviously still in my flight suit and cool aviator sunglasses – a lovely little old American lady was coming out of the lift and asked me if I was an astronaut.

“It was one of the best moments of my life and was the cherry atop the icing of a fabulous cake and an experience I will never forget.

“And I still want to be an astronaut when I grow up.”

ITV bosses mocked up a snap of what Lorraine would look like on the SAS: Who Dares Wins show, carrying two giant tyres above her shoulders.

And while Lorraine loved the mock up, is it enough to change her mind?

Watch this space…