Lorraine Kelly has been slammed by viewers for making a dig at Caroline Flack.

The daytime TV presenter was branded ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unprofessional’ after she made a ‘disgusting’ remark about the Love Island presenter.

It comes after Caroline Flack stepped down from her role as host of the matchmaking series earlier this week, following her arrest for assault.

The longtime presenter was arrested last week after an altercation with her boyfriend Lewis Burton, because of which he required medical treatment.

Just days later Caroline took to her Instagram to reveal that she would be stepping down from her role as presenter of Love Island, writing, ‘Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly.

‘In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six.’

And on today’s episode of Lorraine, the presenter was quick to make a dig at Caroline as she discussed who might replace her.

“As Caroline Flack steps down from Love Island, we’re finding out who is set to replace her,” said Lorraine, quipping, “That’s showbiz”.

And viewers were shocked to hear Lorraine throwing shade at her fellow ITV presenter, with co-star Andi Peters, who was announcing a competition on the show, even surprised at her comment, adding to her, “Say it how it is”.

And viewers were quick to take to Twitter to vent their fury at Lorraine, branding her ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unprofessional’.

‘Lorraine Kelly WTF is wrong with you?’ wrote one. ‘Are you that jealous that you have to snigger about someone’s misfortune, Caroline Flack is FAR MORE professional than you…you should apologise on air….shame on you, I for one will not be watching your show anymore…’.

‘Ur just being sexist,’ added another. ‘U help Ant McPartlin but not Caroline Flack whose admitted she isnt doing well.

‘Shes at rock bottom and admitted it. Thats brave. And Lorraine should be fired for her Jibe on her show. Used to respect Lorraine Kelly but not anymore.’

‘Disgusting behaviour from @reallorraine this morning,’ raged a third. ‘Laughing whilst discussing who would replace @carolineflack1 on #loveisland How disrespectful and lack of professionalism!!!@lorraine @itvpresscentre’.

Others wrote, ‘Very unprofessional and bad form. Awful woman’ and ‘I wish we had better female role models. @reallorraine isnt one of them. Such a shame’.