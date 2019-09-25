'That's the darkest s**t that I'm going to have to deal with'

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has opened up for the first time about the loss of his teenage sister, Felicite, following her drug induced death earlier this year.

Felicite tragically passed away from an accidental drug over dose back in March when she was just 18-years-old.

The death of Louis’ sister came less than two years after his 42-year-old mother Johanna lost her battle with Leukaemia back in 2016.

Now, 27-year-old Louis has spoken about the heart breaking family losses in a seriously honest interview, explaining that he feels the trauma has helped him have a stronger outlook on life.

‘That whole dark side I’ve gone through, it sounds stupid to say, but it gives me strength everywhere else in my life, because that’s the darkest s**t that I’m going to have to deal with,’ he told The Guardian’s G2.

‘So it makes everything else, not feel easier and not less important, but, in the grand scheme of things, you see things for what they are, I suppose.’

Praising his loyal fan base for their unwavering support during his lowest times Louis, who shot to fame after One Direction’s formation on the X-Factor in 2010, continued: ‘We’ve been through some dark times together and those things I’ve been through, they carry a weight.

‘And I felt their love and support. I remember really clearly when I lost my mum, that support was mad.’

The Just Hold On hit maker went on to explain that he had no time to mope around after Johanna’s death, when he was forced to become the head of his family of six younger siblings.

‘Whatever my career’s going to throw in front of me, it’s going to be nothing as big or as emotionally heavy as that.’