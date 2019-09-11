Very sad news

One Direction star, Louis Tomlinson’s 18-year-old sister, Felicite, accidentally overdosed on a ‘perfect storm’ of cocaine, Xanax and oxycodone, an inquest heard today.

The pop star’s teenage sibling was found lifeless with ‘white lips’ in her West London flat in March of this year, after snorting cocaine with a friend the previous night.

She received urgent medical assistance from ambulance crews but was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered cardiac arrest.

Louis, Felicite and their other siblings, Lottie, 21, Daisy and Phoebe, both 15 and five-year-old Doris and Earnest, lost their mother Johannah Deakin to Leukaemia back in 2016.

Inner West London Coroner’s Court heard that aspiring fashion designer Felicite had a long history of drug use following the tragic death of her mum.

While some relatives attended the inquest today, Louis did not.

Coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe said that her death was due to ‘a perfect storm, the oxyCodone, the alpraxolam (Xanax) and cocaine’.

Before adding: ‘I find no evidence this was a deliberate act to end her life.’

It was also revealed that Louis had made multiple attempts to help his sister with her drug habit and had tried to help her get clean, having accompanied her to doctors appointments.

Dr Paul Edinger said in a statement that Felicite was aware of the risks that were involved with taking drugs but had no desire to give them up.

While in rehab in Egypt she had admitted to considering using heroin, and was also diagnosed with ADHD, PTSD, borderline personality disorder, an eating disorder and poly-substance abuse.

After leaving the clinic clean in November 2018, Felicite regained contact with friends who took drugs with her and slipped back into old habits.

Clinic boss Dr Oscar D’Agnone told the inquest: ‘She returned before we advised. People sometimes think that they are better than they really are.’

A tribute from her father, Mark Tomlinson, read out at Westminster Coroner’s Court.

He said: ‘Felicite had huge hopes and aspirations for her future, a lot of which were beginning to come to fruition at her untimely passing.

‘She is missed by all who knew and loved her.’