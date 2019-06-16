Welcome back Louis!

Louis Walsh has confirmed his return to this year’s X Factor – revealing he’s already ‘signed on the dotted line’.

The former judge, whose been sacked from the panel twice since his first appearance in 2004, revealed he has signed his contract following a two-year break from the show, although he did not make clear whether this is for the celebrity or All Stars version.

Earlier this year, X Factor boss Simon Cowell, 59, revealed plans to scrap the original format of the singing competition and air TWO series’ later this year – the aforementioned celebrity version of The X Factor along with an all-star edition including only former contestants.

Louis had previously hinted he would be reprising his role on the judging panel, telling The Mirror: ‘I’m speaking to Simon. Let’s see.’

He added at the time that he would only return if Sharon Osbourne, 66, was by his side. However, it has since been reported by The Sun that Louis would be appearing on the panel alongside Nicole Scherzinger, 40, though it is yet to be confirmed whether she will return.

The 66-year-old is hopeful that Sharon will join him on the judges’ line-up though, despite her previously falling out with Simon over comments she made when she was dumped from the talent show in 2017.

‘Sharon would be great,’ he insisted. ‘She’s burnt a few bridges, but that’s what’s good about her – she has an opinion. She’s never boring or predictable.’

Sharon claimed that she was booted from the show for being too old, and said she’d rather let Simon drown than help save The X Factor.

Louis added: ‘She was only joking. It was all panto talk. They will make up. I’m going to mediate between them. I’ll do anything necessary.’