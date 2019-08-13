X Factor’s Louisa Johnson opens up on recent health condition

X Factor star Louisa Johnson has opened up on a recent health condition that she’s suffered from.

The 2015 X Factor champ, who was the youngest winner the show has ever had at only 17-years-old, recently revealed that she has been suffering from food intolerances.

The 21-year-old opened up about the condition, revealing that the intolerances have caused her to gain weight and start a new diet.

‘I’ve been diagnosed with all these intolerances over the past year,’ she told the Mail Online, ‘and I’m just like, ‘how am I going to cope?’ because I’ve really noticed weight [has] just been going on so quickly.

‘It never used to be like that for me, so that’s like my personal struggle at the moment.’

Speaking about how she discovered her intolerances and came to develop her new diet, she said: ‘The last year I’ve been really listening to my body and I’ve just noticed how much I’ve been bloating, and really uncomfortable when I eat certain foods and I didn’t really know what it was.

‘I went to see a nutritionist and I got tested for everything and I have an intolerance to dairy, which is my main one and gluten and wheat.

‘So basically I’m on an anti-inflammatory diet,’ she continued, ‘which is really, really hard when I used to eat whatever I wanted, so I’ve been struggling with that, I’m such a fussy eater as well, so it’s hard.’

The singer also opened up on her feelings about her image, saying that she feels pressure to look a certain way.

Just a few weeks ago, she shared her thoughts with her 896k Instagram followers, writing: ‘I really wanna use my Instagram to be more open and share my everyday life journey with you guys but sometimes I literally go to post something and I can’t.

‘I don’t know what is stopping or holding me back but I just feel anxious whenever I post something a little too intimate, real or a little too ‘me’… no one really wants to show their bad days on Instagram but I want to start letting people in to show people that it’s normal.’