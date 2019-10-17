'You look sensational'

Louise Redknapp wowed fans today when she took to social media to share a sneak peek of herself in work out mode.

The former Eternal member, 44, posed in front of her mirror in a pair of black leggings, funky yellow trainers and a sports bra teamed with a dark denim jacket and a grey hoodie tied around her waist.

Looking every inch a sporty babe, Louise flashed a glimpse of her tanned toned stomach as she admitted that getting down to exercise isn’t her favourite thing.

‘Sometimes I hate working out but I know it is so good for my mind 💛,’ she wrote, before referencing her recent single Stretch and penning, ‘#iwannaseeyoustretch x’

As always, plenty of the songstress’ loyal fans hit the comment section with words of praise and support.

‘Looking fabulous Louise x x,’ one wrote, while a second added, ‘You look sensational and young x’

‘Good morning Louise😘 looking absolutely sensational as always and forever. You’re such a natural beautiful lady,’ swooned a third.

The hot image comes days after Louise opened up about her divorce from ex husband, Jamie Redknapp, in an honest chat about the split.

Confessing that the break up was tough, she added that her music career has helped her through.

READ MORE: Maya Jama opens up about single life as fans beg her and Jamie Redknapp to get together after they cosy up for cute snaps

The pop star, who recently released her new single Not The Same told BBC Radio 2’s Good Morning Sunday show, “You don’t walk away from a divorce and not feel any pain. But I’ve been given the chance to throw my passion into something I love.”

Louise previously admitted that although times have been hard, she and football star Jamie, who shared two teenage sons, have remained close.

Speaking on Jamie Theakston’s Heart breakfast show she said, “Yeah, it’s been really tough, but I mean, you know, he’s my best friend. It’s been really tough but things happen and yeah, I saw him yesterday and it was all good. We had school meetings and stuff, like you do, so all good.”