Louise Redknapp has given fans an insight into her recent split from ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, in the form of some unreleased lyrics from her new music.

The former Eternal star, 44, who is currently performing in the West End’s 9 To 5 musical, shared the emotional lyrics on Instagram today.

Alongside the heartfelt post, Louise added ’ 24.05.19 🎶’ hinting that a new musical release is coming in a few days.

The intimate words read: ‘We used to be in love, we used to be inseparable,/ now it’s a little awkward…/ it’s like we’ve never met before/ it’s almost like we’re strangers/ remember when we had it all,/ we used to dream big, but now it’s just…/ small talk.’

24.05.19 🎶 A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on May 22, 2019 at 12:00am PDT

Many of Louise’s fans were quick to assume the meaning behind the photo, with hordes of her 623,000 followers referencing her break up from footballer Jamie, 45.

The couple, who married back in 1998 and share two sons, called it quits on their marriage last year.

Addressing the topic, plenty of commenters made sure to show their support for Louise.

One loyal fan wrote: ‘Stay strong since Jamie split- your a powerful / glamorous – independent woman!! 💕,’ while another added: ‘❤️ Keep going girl ..look at your boys 💙💙.’

Meanwhile, other followers expressed their hope Louise and Jamie would reunite, with one pleading the pair get back together, writing: ‘If the words are reference to jamie then get back together you only have one true love in yr life and life is too short be happy be together be a family again ❤️,’ and a second penning: ‘If you want him back fight for him ❤️.’