"How could I not still love him?"

Louise Redknapp has opened up about her split from her ex husband, Jamie Redknapp.

The pop star, who was married to the football pro for almost two decades, admitted she still loves him in an honest interview about the pair’s relationship.

The 45-year-old songstress and Jamie, 46, finally called time on their romance in 2018 when they divorced.

Now, former Eternal star Louise has confessed, “I still love him, after 21 years together how could I not still love him? He’s the father of my boys.”

Louise and Jamie share two sons, 15-year-old Charlie and 11-year-old Beau.

Speaking to Hello! Louise went on to explain the reason behind breakdown of her long term marriage, insisting that she began to lose herself in the relationship.

“For so much of my married life I was extremely happy,” she said.

“But bit by bit I began to unravel. I felt as if I was a spectator watching my life unfold; I was losing myself and felt very lonely. The lives of everyone around me were so fast-paced whereas mine felt stagnant.”

Louise has made a return to music since the split and released her first album in 20 years last week.

Celebrating the launch of Heavy Love, Louise took to Instagram to stress just how much emotion went into the project.

‘So it’s nearly time… my first album in 20 years ‘Heavy Love’ is released at midnight. I have poured my heart and soul into this album. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions and I hope when listening to it you all feel as empowered as I did when writing and recording it.

‘Having the chance to get back into music has meant the world to me and feel extremely grateful that I’ve been given the opportunity. I’ve put my heart on my sleeve with this album – enjoy x 💗.’