Louise Redknapp has released another single ahead of her Heavy Love album release next month.

Louise Redknapp, 45, uploaded a sneak peek of new track Hammer to her Instastory can captioned it, ‘#Hammer is out now taken from my new album #HeavyLove can’t wait to perform this on tour.

It follows her previous releases of Lead Me On, Stretch, Breaking Back Together and Small Talk which are all taken from upcoming album set for release next month.

Louise is also hitting the road on her solo UK tour, and she also updated fans on her search for musicians to perform with her on tour. she said, ‘Hey guys I’m looking for 10 acts to in your home cities to support me on my UK tour. I’m super excited to see all the talent out there and I’m super excited to have some of you on tour with me so swipe up for details and check it out.’

Louise is looking for support acts for each location on her UK Tour – except London. As she wants to help local upcoming bands get a foot on the music industry ladder – following on from her band days as member of 90s girl band Eternal, who had a string of hits including Always & Forever.

If you’re a unsigned Band, Solo Artist or DJ and would like the chance to open for Louise in your town or city fill out all of the form on her website louiseofficial.co.uk and supply as much information about you/your band as possible.

Each of the 10 local winners will open for Louise when she visits your town / city as part of her Heavy Love UK Tour 2020.

And ahead of her busy 2020, last night Louise, who split from husband Jamie Redknapp, was pictured out on the town with pal Caroline Flack, as she has recently been touring the UK with 9to5 the musical.