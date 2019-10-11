Louise Redknapp has released another single from her highly-anticipated album Heavy Love.

The 44-year-old singer, who split from husband Jamie Redknapp after competing in Strictly Come Dancing, is pushing ahead with her solo career as she gives fans a taste of what her upcoming album has in store.

Louise uploaded the streaming links to her Instagram and captioned it, ‘Not The Same is OUT NOW on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and all other streaming platforms.’

The star is currently touring in 9to5 The Musical but that hasn’t stopped the former Eternal star from promoting her own work ahead of her 2020 tour kicking off in March.

And fans are already loving the new song.

One wrote, ‘Loving all the singles so far!’ another added, ‘Yes yes yes’ and a third said, ‘This is shaping up to be such a SOLID album.’

Meanwhile another fan pointed out, ‘Sounds like These Days by Take That.’ It does appear to have a catchy beat. And if you want to have a listen, check out the single for yourself.

Louise has penned the track with Danny Shah and Sky Adams and it’s taken from her forthcoming album Heavy Love which is expected to be released this January, three months later than originally planned.

Louise first recorded solo material following her departure from 90s girlband Eternal.

Having released singles including Naked, Let’s Go Round Again, and Light of My Life, Louise’s fan base has returned and they can’t wait to see the singer perform her old and new hits live.

One wrote, ‘yasss another banger!!! Roll on January and March’ but another is dying to know if there will be a video release too, ‘I love this song and how uplifting it is, the excitement for this album is unreal are we getting a video Lou?xx’

While it’s not yet clear whether there will be a video, it’s not likely to be the last we’ve heard of Louise.

And with both her and fellow Eternal bandmate Kelle Bryan reuniting and not ruling out a comeback of the girls, there could be lots of exciting things in the near future..