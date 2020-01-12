Louise Redknapp reveals real reason behind split from ex-husband Jamie

Louise Redknapp has opened up on her split from ex-husband Jamie.

The former Eternal singer opened up on her split from ex Jamie, admitting that he was the “love of her life”.

Louise split from the footballer back in 2017, after the pair had been married for 19 years.

“I adore him and always will. Jamie was the absolute love of my life,” she told Fabulous Magazine.

“I guess I was happy to be invisible for a little while, but at the same time I felt I was becoming less and less of a person. And being less and less visible was kind of hard to take when I used to be a pop star.”

During their nearly two decades of marriage, Jamie and Louise welcomed two children together, 15-year-old Charles and 11-year-old Beau.

Speaking in her candid interview, the mum-of-two revealed that her stint in Strictly Come Dancing, which she reached the finals back in 2016 with Kevin Clifton, reignited her love for performing.

“I never went into Strictly thinking I wanted to achieve anything or do more,” she continued. “I went in thinking: ‘God, time’s running away.’”

“I was a bit lonely,” admitted Louise. “My kids were getting bigger and Jamie was very busy. He had a very, very full life and I was just going: ‘Well, what’s next for me?’”

“So I made myself say yes to it, and I realised that performing is what I love, it’s what I grew up doing, it’s what I went to stage school for. That’s what makes me, what defines me. It’s what gives me confidence and makes me feel I’m worth something”.

“Even though I had a lovely life and there’s nothing more important to me than my boys, I felt like I needed to have a little fire again,” added Louise.

The West End performer also opened up on her current dating life, revealing that it has ben quite quiet since her divorce.

“I’ve not had one dinner date since I was single,” she revealed.

“What’s wrong with me? I said to the guys on the shoot just now, can you make me look hot in these pictures because like, hello! I don’t know why.

“I’d love someone to ask would I like to go out for dinner,” she added. “I’d say: ‘That would be lovely!’ Hasn’t happened.”