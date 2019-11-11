Louise Redknapp wows fans with seductive lingerie snap

Louise Redknapp has wowed fans on social media.

The singer and songwriter has left fans gobsmacked with a gorgeous new snap that she posted to her social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, Louise shared a striking photo with her nearly 700,000 followers that shows her modelling a set of barely there lingerie.

Wearing a nudey peach lacy bra with a see-through mesh pair of matching briefs, the former Eternal singer lay on a hotel-style bed giving a sultry look to the camera.

With muted smokey eye makeup and a subtle glow on her cheeks, the mum-of-two cut a seductive figure with her sultry getup.

Joking in her caption that she was enjoying a night out earlier on in the weekend, the mum-of-two, who used to be married to former England footballer Jamie Redknapp, wrote alongside her post, ‘Saturday night out… just kidding I’m in my PJs 🖤🤍’.

But fans were loving the candid post, with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments landing on the page.

Unsurprisingly the post was met with a stream of fire flame emoji symbols, as well as a few red love hearts and love heart eyes emoji symbols thrown in here and there.

‘Truly Beautiful and Outstandingly Stunning 😍😍,’ wrote one fan, while another added, ‘What stunning pic of a very beautiful lady 😁’.

‘Wow!! You are beautiful louiseredknapp,’ commented another fan, while one exclaimed, ‘Oh my! 🔥’.

‘Stunningly beautiful as usual. ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥,’ wrote another fan, while another agreed, ‘God you’re really beautiful 😍🔥’.

Others wrote, ‘Looking epic xxx’, ‘Omg wow 🔥’, ‘Still got it 💯🔥❤️’, ‘OMG best picture to date 😍’ and ‘Holy guacamole ❤️❤️❤️’.

Some joked that they thought the performer, who is mum to 15-year-old Charles, or Charley, and 11-year-old Beau, might be getting cold in the slightly skimpy outfit, writing ‘Omg! You are going to catch a death of cold! 🤓’ and ‘Get a vest on you’ll catch yer death 👊💪’.

And one fan thought that Louise might even be suggesting that she had a calendar coming, writing, ‘Calendar?!’.

We wonder if there will be one on the way…