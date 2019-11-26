'You've still got IT 😍'

Louise Redknapp stunned her fans as she stripped off for a seriously sizzling Instagram snap.

The former Eternal star exposed her toned midriff in a sports bra and skimpy shorts as she posed for the smouldering pic.

Looking glam and radiant with her blonde locks styled into loose waves and her glowing skin on show, Louise cheekily captioned the post, ‘Just casually walking down the stairs in my gym gear 💁🏼♀️😂.’

Meanwhile, loads of the pop star’s fans bombarded the comment section with heaps of praise.

‘Wow 😳 You’ve still got IT 😍,’ wrote one.

‘Wow! You can walk down my stairs anytime,’ added another.

‘Louise, you are looking stunning ❤️,’ swooned a third, while one more gushed, ‘Oh my ❤️ just fainted.’

This comes days after Lou dropped jaws again in a set of lacy white undies for another racy photo.

‘Happy Sunday! Just doing the washing up… 😂,’ she wrote beside the post.

The 9 to 5 The Musical actress recently opened up about her split from her footballer ex hubby, Jamie Redknapp, in an honest chat, admitting she’s struggling to move on from the father of her two sons almost two years after their divorce.

“Obviously it’s difficult. You know, if I’m totally honest any divorce especially where the are children are concerned is exceptionally sad,” she told the Express.

“And every time you talk to anyone it’s brought straight back to you.”

Jamie and Louise share 15-year-old Charlie and 11-year-old Beau, who they welcomed during their 20 year marriage.

“You want to be positive and be positive for your children. I just try to be as honest as possible and keep my head down and work hard.”