Louise Redknapp stuns in lingerie pic and jokes with cheeky caption

Louise Redknapp has stunned her fans with a gorgeous new snap.

The singer took to her social media with a sexy photo, exposing her toned body in a set of eye-catching lingerie.

Taking to her Instagram page, Louise shared a snap with her 663,000 followers of her lying on a sofa donning a sultry pose while modelling the lacy cream underwear.

And she wrote a cheeky caption alongside it to tease fans.

Joking with her followers, the performer, who is currently starring in West End show 9 to 5, wrote, β€˜Saturday Night Netflix and chill anyone? πŸ˜‚πŸ“Ίβ€™.

And fans were loving the cheeky post, taking to the star’s comments section to complement her on her gorgeous look.

β€˜Great pic, you look amazing 😍,’ wrote one fan.

β€˜Absolutely gorgeous ❀️,’ added another.

Others wrote, β€˜Stunning louise. πŸ”₯πŸ”₯’, β€˜Beautiful πŸŒΉβ€™, β€˜Hot hot πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯β€οΈπŸ˜˜β€™ and β€˜WowπŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯’.

However, some criticised the mum-of-two for posting the sultry snap, saying that it is inappropriate to post in front of her two teenage sons.

β€˜I’m sure you are a great mum , but do your sons really need to see photos like this’ wrote one critic.

β€˜My kids would be embarrassed 😞,’ added another, while a third commented, β€˜what your son gonna think when look at this?’.

This comes just after Louise spoke out about her split with ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp, with whom she shares sons 15-year-old Charlie and 11-year-old Beau.

β€œObviously it’s difficult. You know, if I’m totally honest any divorce especially where the are children are concerned is exceptionally sad,”

β€œAnd every time you talk to anyone it’s brought straight back to you.”

β€œYou want to be positive and be positive for your children. I just try to be as honest as possible and keep my head down and work hard.”