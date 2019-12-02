Louise Redknapp stuns in lingerie pic and jokes with cheeky caption

Louise Redknapp has stunned her fans with a gorgeous new snap.

The singer took to her social media with a sexy photo, exposing her toned body in a set of eye-catching lingerie.

Taking to her Instagram page, Louise shared a snap with her 663,000 followers of her lying on a sofa donning a sultry pose while modelling the lacy cream underwear.

And she wrote a cheeky caption alongside it to tease fans.

Joking with her followers, the performer, who is currently starring in West End show 9 to 5, wrote, ‘Saturday Night Netflix and chill anyone? 😂📺’.

And fans were loving the cheeky post, taking to the star’s comments section to complement her on her gorgeous look.

‘Great pic, you look amazing 😍,’ wrote one fan.

‘Absolutely gorgeous ❤️,’ added another.

Others wrote, ‘Stunning louise. 🔥🔥’, ‘Beautiful 🌹’, ‘Hot hot 🔥🔥🔥❤️😘’ and ‘Wow🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥’.

However, some criticised the mum-of-two for posting the sultry snap, saying that it is inappropriate to post in front of her two teenage sons.

‘I’m sure you are a great mum , but do your sons really need to see photos like this’ wrote one critic.

‘My kids would be embarrassed 😞,’ added another, while a third commented, ‘what your son gonna think when look at this?’.

This comes just after Louise spoke out about her split with ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp, with whom she shares sons 15-year-old Charlie and 11-year-old Beau.

“Obviously it’s difficult. You know, if I’m totally honest any divorce especially where the are children are concerned is exceptionally sad,”

“And every time you talk to anyone it’s brought straight back to you.”

“You want to be positive and be positive for your children. I just try to be as honest as possible and keep my head down and work hard.”