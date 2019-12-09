Louise Redknapp flashes underboob in seriously cheeky snap

Looking hot, Lou...

Louise Redknapp left fans a little flustered as she took to social media to share her latest stunning selfie.

In the sexy black and white photo, shared to her 664 thousand followers, former Eternal star Louise can be seen lifting up a plain white T-shirt and baring a flash of underboob.

The pop star’s toned midriff, complete with a delicate tattoo can be seen too, sending fans into a frenzy in the comment section.

In honour of her new single, Hammer, Louise simply penned, ‘Hammer 🖤 Saturday Night Vibes.’

Sending a wave of praise and adoration her way, one fan commented, ‘So Hot!!!🔥😍🔥,’ while a second chipped in, ‘Photo of the day❤️❤️.’

Meanwhile, another made a nod to Louise’s recent split from husband of 29 years, Jamie Redknapp, adding, ‘Jaime’s loss, super beautiful!’

Football pro Jamie, who shares sons Charley, 15, and Beau, 10, with Louse, recently opened up about how the family will be split over the festive season.

Speaking to the Express, he said, “Louise and I sort of share the kids, they spend time with me and they spend time with her, that’s the way we want to do it.

“The boys will probably go to Louise’s families on Christmas Day and I’ll have them Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.”

Meanwhile, Louise has admitted that her wish for Christmas is to enter the New Year feeling happy in her life, telling Stella magazine, “I’m past presents and all I want is to be happy.

“I know that sounds really clichéd but I just want to go into the New Year feeling content. That would be the best present.”