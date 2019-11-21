The wedding's OFF

Made In Chelsea star Ryan Libbey has revealed that he and fellow reality star Louise Thompson have ‘pulled the plug’ on their wedding for the second time.

The couple, made famous by the posh Channel 4 programme, announced their engagement last year and have now called the wedding off for the second time.

They initially planned to wed in June of this year, before postponing it to this December.

Personal trainer Ryan has confirmed that their winter wedding at London’s Kew Gardens has been cancelled because it became too ‘grand’.

Speaking on the Balance podcast, the hunky fitness pro explained, “It was supposed to be this December. We had a reservation at Kew Gardens.

“It was teed up to be something magical and beautiful, but it started to run away from us. It started to be this grand thing.

“It wasn’t a reflection of who we are, so I pulled the plug on that, with consent from Louise.

Ryan added that he and his fiancé have decided to opt for a wedding they want rather than one they are expected to have.

“It’s quite difficult; Louise is something of a well-known person and there’s some expectation and a certain level of hype around Louise Thompson’s wedding. That’s real – I can tell it’s there for her.

“But, at the same time, she is not silly with money. She’s thrifty. She’s a businesswoman.”

Explaining that a private affair abroad with close friends and family may be on the cards instead, Ryan said, “I’m not one for being in the centre of the limelight so we want to do something abroad with close family and friends – perhaps a bit of a party or a long weekend.

“I know she likes Ibiza and we’ve looked at a venue. Didn’t book it. So the plan and hope is for spring next year. May next year.”