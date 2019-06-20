The reality TV star looks amaze

Louise Thompson has stunned her followers with a gorgeous bikini shot showcasing her gym-honed figure.

The former Made In Chelsea star and fitness fanatic looks like she’s in her element in the hot snap.

Bikini-clad Louise, 29, has her firm abs on display as she leans back on a chair while soaking up the sun.

She wrote next to it, ‘I want to be like a caterpillar. Eat a lot. Bask in the sun. Sleep for a while. Wake up beautiful.’

The picture was quickly flooded with compliments, with one of her followers remarking: ‘You are an inspiration and a motivated girl.’

‘Oh hello abtastic,’ a second said, while TOWIE’s Lydia Bright wrote, ‘This is legit body goals.’

Louise recently found herself hitting back at her body critics while on a recent holiday in Ibiza.

In response to the shots that surfaced online, Louise posted a series of pictures showing her body from different angles.

She explained that her figure looks completely different at different points in the day.

Louise added, ‘Luckily I surround myself with cool people and a loving boyfriend who don’t make me feel ashamed to trot around in the sea when I’m not looking “ultimately shredded”, but I hate the idea of people being so self-conscious that they can’t enjoy themselves on holiday.

‘Please stop comparing yourself to other people, life is so short and only when it’s too late will you look back and see how much time you’ve wasted.’

‘I promise you being thin isn’t what makes us creatures happy.’

She also had a powerful message for her critics, finishing: ‘And to all the haters in the comments, I will probably wake up tomorrow with an eight pack because I am strong and fit and take care of my body and I ate five courses of Italian food at dinner last night which will fuel my muscles that are looking a little deflated here, so f**k off.’

It comes after the former MIC star called off her Christmas wedding to personal trainer, Ryan Libbey.

The pair were set to tie the knot in December, but Louise recently confirmed they’ve cancelled the venue they had booked as she revealed they need to ‘get to grips’ with the bigger picture before they embark on getting married.

Explaining more about her decision to cancel their upcoming nuptials, Louise said: ‘We had a venue booked for Christmas, so of course we’ve had to cancel that.

‘I hadn’t bought my dress, though. I’ve had designers approach me to work on a dress, and that’s something I’ll do when the time’s right.’

Although she’s yet to find her dream dress, Louise admitted that’s the ‘easy part’. It’s the rest of the organising that she and Ryan are finding overwhelming.

‘It’s just the bigger picture for myself and Ryan that we need to get to grips with first.’

The pair got engaged in August last year after getting together in 2016. And Louise described it as the ‘most exciting thing that’s ever happened’ in her life.

‘Ryan and I have known that we want to spend the rest of our lives together for quite a long time. I love him more and more every day, which sounds so clichéd, but it’s the truth,’ she said.