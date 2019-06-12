Love Island is FINALLY back on our screens for its fifth series, but what are the contestants of Love Island 2015 up to now?



Love Island 2015 was the first ever series of ITV reality show Love Island as we know it. We watched on as a line-up of buff, bronzed singletons entered a villa in the Majorca sun for the first time.

There were tears, tantrums, declarations of love, fall-outs, a meet-the-parents and even an engagement.

With the smash hit dating show returning for its fifth series this year, we couldn’t resist the opportunity to look back on some of our favourite couples from 2015 to see what they’re up to now.

So, are any of them still together…?

The Love Island 2015 Gang

Jonathan Clark and Hannah Elizabeth

It’s safe to say that this larger-than-life duo captured the hearts of audiences across the country during Love Island 2015.

Starting things off with a bang, John and Hannah Elizabeth were the first couple to pair up on day one.

Although they stayed loyal to one another ’til the end (because, obvs, they made it to the final) their path to true love did NOT run smoothly.

They argued a lot, but also had the most heartwarming kiss-and-make-up conversations. And we’re still not over the time that Jon told her that she made him ‘feel like a rainbow’.

The young couple even got engaged on national television.

OUR HEARTS.

Sadly, their romance didn’t last outside of the villa, with the pair splitting up following an argument on holiday.

John went on to land a place in the TOWIE cast, meanwhile Hannah found love again with now- fiancé George Andreetii. The pair got engaged last year and are now expecting a baby boy.

Jessica Hayes and Max Morley

Jess and Max were the victorious couple of Love Island 2015, beating Hannah and Jon to the winning spot and splitting the £50,000 cash prize.

Jess was the underdog throughout the ITV2 series. She had quite a few rows, but became one of the most-loved girls in there, probably because she was so relatable. We’ve all been there, right?

She had rivalry with fellow Islander Naomi Ball, but Max eventually chose her and asked her to be his girlfriend. N’aw.

Max and Jess continued their romance for a while, but eventually split up.

Jess is now expecting her first child with fiancé Dan Lawry. Meanwhile Max is thought to be dating star of Love Island series four, Laura Anderson.

Joshua Richie and Lauren Richardson

After failing to find true love with Jess Hayes and Naomi Ball in the villa, Josh coupled up with Lauren during Love Island 2015.

The definition of friendship goals, we loved watching Lauren and Josh’s bond unfold – and so, it seems, did everyone else, as they made it to third place.

Josh is now dating former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby and the pair are totally loved up.

Lauren seems to have gone off the social media radar, having deleted her Instagram account.

Jordan Ring (Hulk) and Zoe Brown

Come on. We ALL remember that ‘spider’ scene don’t we…?

There was a lot of drama when he decided to couple-up with newbie Daisy, but Jordan finally realised it was model Zoe that he wanted to be with.

Sadly the pairing didn’t make it to the final.

The couple have broken up since the show ended, with Zoe telling her social media followers: ‘To all those who have asked Hulk and I are no longer together. Thanks so much for all your kind comments and messages throughout, wish him all the best #onwardsandupwards.’

Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech

A former professional footballer, Luis certainly got the attention of the ladies when he entered on day one.

Sadly, nothing was really working out for him… Until former flame Cally Jane Beech entered the villa.

The pair stayed together after the show and even welcomed a baby girl named Vienna into the world in 2017.

Sadly, they called time on their relationship last year, three years after meeting in the villa during Love Island 2015.