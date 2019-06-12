Which of the Love Island 2016 couples from series two have broken up? Who is still in the limelight, and who has disappeared?

Oh, Love Island 2016. It’s fair to say that our Love Island addiction has been building and building with each year that has passed, and our fascination with the second series was no exception.

Love Island 2015 kicked things back off with a bang, making its return with a new format following a long hiatus. We were drawn in by Hannah Elizabeth‘s sassy one-liners – and her incredible blowdry – and, of course, became completely invested in the love life of winner Jessica Hayes.

Then the 2016 series happened. And we’re not afraid to admit that we cancelled plans to stay home and catch up on the latest gossip from the villa. We developed some pretty strong feelings about the couples’ relationships; it’s fair to say that we’re still not over Terry Walsh’s treatment of Malin Andersson, or that epic comeback moment which saw her confront him.

Now that was reality TV gold right there.

We also still check in on the islanders every once in a while to see how they’re doing.

So with the new series getting the whole nation talking, we’re taking the opportunity to look back at the Love Island 2016 line-up…

Coupling-up in the very first episode, these two stuck it out for the entire series. With his cheeky chappy ways and her straight-talking attitude, we sussed out pretty quickly that they were going to be one entertaining duo.

They said the ‘L’ word and split the prize money.

The best news? These two are STILL together – and they’ve even welcomed their first child, a baby boy called Freddie-George! Freddie is now one.

And in more lovely news, Cara and Nath recently got engaged! The couple are now in the midst of planning their nupitals, which Cara has teased ‘aren’t far away’…eek!

Where are Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas now?



One of our favourite moments from the 2016 series of Love Island had to be when Scott asked Kady to be his girlfriend through the art of towel arrangement. We mean, cuteness overload.

After a lot of tantrums and make-or-break moments, the pair proved themselves to be one of the most relatable couples on the show, and made it to the final.

They made a good go of things outside of the villa, but sadly parted ways at the end of last year. Kady is now loved up with former TOWIE star Myles Barnett, and the pair are even renovating a suburban bungalow together in Hertfordshire!

Scott has returned to his pre-Love Island job as Director of his PR company, The Social PR, up in Manchester

Where are Terry Walsh and Emma Woodhams now?

It’s safe to say that Terry was responsible for a lot of the most talked about moments of the series. OF COURSE, there was the on-screen dumping of Malin (who was watching from her sofa at home) and her epic comeback to confront him after he moved on with newcomer Emma Woodhams.

Nobody believed that Terry and Emma would make it, but after leaving the villa they made things offish and even moved in together.

Emma and Terry did eventually call time on their relationship, soon after exiting the villa.

Emma has now welcomed a baby, Alfie! And after posting a new Instagram message, it seems like she’s found a new beau too!

In the post, including a picture of her and her new man, Emma said: ‘He’s the kindest, most selfless person 🙇🏽‍♀️ Never known someone so supportive, understanding and generous ❤️ I’m the luckiest! Can I keep you forever please 😄😘’

Terry on the other hand, seems to divide his time between the UK and Ibiza. He’s not particularly active on social media, so it seems he’s largely left his public life behind him.

Where is Sophie Gradon now?



Sophie and her partner Thomas (Tom) Powell in the villa had their ups and downs, before splitting some months after leaving.

Tragically, since then, Sophie Gradon passed away, in June 2018.

Sophie was found hanged after drinking alcohol and cocaine, and her death has since been ruled a suicide.

Her death prompted a huge call from across the country for better after care for the Islanders, and since then, a better duty of care system has been put in place for 2019’s contestants.

Where is Tom Powell now?

Tom appears to keep largely out of the limelight now, but posts regularly on his Instagram.

He appears to have a new girlfriend, whom he occasionally shares pictures of. His Insta bio also explains that he’s a brand and club owner, and he often shares snaps of himself building those incredible muscles in the gym.

Where is Malin Andersson now?



It’s fair to say that Love Island 2016 was all about Malin.

Of course, we know what went down between her and Terry, but since leaving the villa the brunette bombshell has been through some very difficult times.

Devastatingly, Malin lost her 65-year-old mother to cancer almost a year and a half ago. And in January, her baby daughter Consy passed away aged just four weeks old.

But in the face of all Malin’s losses, she’s been determined to make a positive change in her life, and has become an inspiring voice for positivity, opening up about grief, and body confidence on her social media platforms. Now THAT is a pretty amazing woman.

Where are Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen now?



Now, we know that Alex hit a bit of a stumbling block when he spent the night with Zara Holland in the hideaway (yup, had you forgotten that?!).

But following that, we watched ‘Liv and Alex grow closer and closer, and we really found ourselves caring about their romance.

The pair are still going strong – having tied the knot back in September 2018! Congrats, guys!

Where is Zara Holland now?



Oh, Miss GB.

This LI lady came with a ready-made catchphrase, but was sadly stripped of her Miss Great Britain title after a night in the hideaway with Alex Bowen.

We were all rooting for her in the villa, and since the show ended it seems that she has found love. The former contestant also owns her own clothing boutique – go Zara!

Where is Adam Maxted now?



Poor Adam was pretty unlucky in love. He didn’t seem to find his match for the majority of the series, but then fell for Katie Salmon when she arrived at the last minute.

The pair made it to fourth place, but seemed to go their separate ways not long after.

Away from the show, Adam appears to be smashing his goal of becoming a professional wrestler – good for you Ads!

Where are Rykard Jenkins and Rachel Fenton now?



Ry’ made hearts MELT when he decided to walk away from the show to be with nurse Rachel.

There was a slight hiccup when Carolina Flack had to tell Rach’ that he’d spent the night with Olivia earlier on, but they’ve forgiven and forgotten since then.

The couple seemed to be going from strength-to-strength after returning to the UK, but eventually confirmed their split two years ago.

Since then, Rykard has spoken out multiple times about the apparent lack of after care for contestants on the show, in light of the devastating deaths of Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

Rachel has since returned to her NHS job as an orthopaedic nurse, something she has revealed she loves.

Where is Tina Stinnes now?

Tina caused a right old stir when she entered the villa a few weeks late, angering Kady McDermott after admitting she liked her boyf Scott.

But now, things seem to be going swimmingly for Tina, as she’s found love with a new beau, and appears to currently be working as a model.

Where is Daniel Lukakis now?



Despite constantly telling people he wanted to ‘get to know’ them, Dan didn’t have much luck on the ITV2 show.

He still keeps in touch with some of the Love Island 2016 lads – he was spotted out with Nathan and Rykard recently – and he co-owns a clothing brand.

What happened to Malia from Love Island?

You might have a hard time remembering this islander, as she only stayed in the villa for one day.

After she stole Scott Thomas for a date (brave move, miss), she and Kady got into a bit of an altercation. Kady accidentally spilt drink on her shoe, and things got very sweary, very quickly, before newcomer Malia was asked to leave.

Nowadays, Malia isn’t massively active on social media, but appeared to respond to the recent death’s of Mike and Sophie in a Twitter message. She said, ‘We need to look after each other in this generation. Dear future parents.. take care of your children raise them with love and understanding, the world has become a fickle place. Be the positive in someone’s life ❤️’

So are you keeping up with the latest series?