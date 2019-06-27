Which couples have stood the test of time?

Every summer the Love Island villa churns out a bunch of smitten couples ready to take on the outside world after two months living in the secluded paradise of the reality show.

Sadly, the large majority of lovers from the villa don’t last THAT long when it comes to making it work in real life. But how did the pairs from 2017 fair?

What happened to the winner’s relationship? Where are the contestants now? And which ex Islanders are still in love?

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies

Curly haired barber from Essex, Kem and musical theatre fanatic from Wales, Amber were the winners of the series.

Splitting the £50,000 prize money between them, the victorious couple seemingly had a beautiful relationship ahead.

Alas, just six months after leaving the villa, they announced their split.

Two years on and Kem is now a TV presenting regular while Amber is living her dream of performing in the West End in Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical.

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Possibly the most turbulent couple of the series, grid girl Olivia and farm boy Chris had their fair share of explosive arguments in the villa before finally confessing their love to one another while sipping fizz on a luxury yacht.

After finishing in third place, the argumentative pair moved in together, documenting the big step on their spin off show, Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On.

Things turned south during filming for the ITVBe programme though, with the pair splitting after a string of whopping on-screen rows.

Equine fanatic Chris has since landed various gigs commentating on the racing at Ascot and the Cheltenam Festival and is seemingly besotted with new girlfriend, Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson.

Olivia rekindled the flame with ex boyfriend, Bradley Dack and has now moved to Manchester to live with her football star bae.

Tyla Carr and Johnny Mitchell

There’s not much to say about these two. It was lust at first sight, they coupled up and cracked on.

They split soon after the series drew to a close, and Jonny is now engaged to model, Danielle Zarb-Cousin.

Meanwhile, Tyla recently gave birth to her first son, Archie, although she split from the little one’s father, boyfriend Rosco Edmonds, seven months after the child arrived.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

After getting off to a rough start in the villa, explosive ordnance disposal expert Camilla’s prince charming swooped in the form of rugged hunk, Jamie Jewitt.

The Scottish charity worker was mugged off by her first flame Johnny for new girl Tyla after a few clashes, including a heated debate about feminism.

It all turned out okay for Cam though, when Jamie whipped her up an epic avocado on toast brunch on her birthday.

She’s still with Jamie and the besotted twosome now spend their time campaigning for great causes and being charity activists.

Sam Gowland and Georgia Harrison

Having coupled up in the villa, Sam and Georgia’s relationship on the outside world didn’t last long.

Shortly after the show ended Newcastle boy Sam joined the cast of MTV’s Geordie Shore where he found a connection with fellow reality TV star Chloe Ferry.

The pair fell head over heels for one another and eventually bought a house together and became parents to some puppies.

The northern lovers broke up earlier this year after 17 months together.

In light of the split, social media sensation Georgia spoke out about her fleeting romance with Sam, telling OK! magazine that outside of the villa they were ‘nothing’.

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever

Sexy model Jess and Manchester lad Dom fell for each other in the early days of the series but a shock twist rocked the couple’s world when Jess was dumped from the villa, leaving Dom behind.

Defying all the odds, the lovers made it through the separation and are still going strong to this day.

They tied the knot back in 2018 and are now expecting their first baby together.

Jess announced the pregnancy on Instagram in May 2019 by sharing a picture of the unborn tot’s scan beside some snaps of her and Dom flaunting their ‘bumps’.

Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville

Scouse fitness pro Gabby’s romance with former Blazin’ Squad star seemed promising at the start.

They were totes smitten in the villa and music producer Marc’ was the go-to man for words of wisdom surrounding everything lurve- he even released his own book of advice, titled Dr. Marcel’s Little Book of Big Love.

Despite the sweet beginning, the couple split in 2018 after it emerged Marcel cheated on Gabby while they were on holiday together in Mexico.

Speaking to new! magazine, Marcel said: ‘I’m upset. I’m sad. Like, I made a mistake and there’s nothing I can do.

‘I do love her and I do miss her, but there’s nothing you can do about it.’

Now Gabby is dating Rak-Su band member, Myles Stephenson.

Montana Brown and Alex Beattie

When model Alex appeared in the villa during the Casa Amor challenge, he hit it off with then-economics student Montana.

Following a steamy night together in the hideaway and finishing in fifth place, their fleeting summer of love came to an end, sharpish.

Alex and Montana reportedly split just days after leaving the villa. Awks.

Montana went on to become a stunning Instagram babe with millions of followers while Alex did the obligatory tour of UK nightclubs with a stint of public appearance gigs.

Mon is now loved up with model Elliott Reeder and Alex enjoyed relationship with make up artist, Amy Paphitis, which eventually came to an end.