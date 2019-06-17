Wondering what the perfectly preened Islanders of Love Island 2019 looked like back in the day? Take a look through these adorably hilarious throwback snaps and see...

Love Island 2019 is well under way, gracing our screens nightly with the sight of sexy, young singletons frolicking in the Mejorcan sunshine while embarking on a whirlwind hunt for love.

With their tanned, toned physiques, plump, pillowy lips and perfected hair and make up, this year’s line up are undeniably a bunch of hotties.

But long before the day they stepped into that iconic Spanish villa and took over our lives with their gripping romantic drama and hilarious antics, these Islanders were less preened teens, cute kids and adorable babies.

While most of the lads are now gym honed hunks with too many abs between them to count, this certainly wasn’t always the case, with plenty of them looking every inch an awkward young boy in these throwback snaps.

Meanwhile, the super glam women of the villa were once adorable tiny toddlers and natural, fresh faced girls.

Take a little look and get ready to say ‘awwww’…