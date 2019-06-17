Wondering what the perfectly preened Islanders of Love Island 2019 looked like back in the day? Take a look through these adorably hilarious throwback snaps and see...
Love Island 2019 is well under way, gracing our screens nightly with the sight of sexy, young singletons frolicking in the Mejorcan sunshine while embarking on a whirlwind hunt for love.
With their tanned, toned physiques, plump, pillowy lips and perfected hair and make up, this year’s line up are undeniably a bunch of hotties.
But long before the day they stepped into that iconic Spanish villa and took over our lives with their gripping romantic drama and hilarious antics, these Islanders were less preened teens, cute kids and adorable babies.
While most of the lads are now gym honed hunks with too many abs between them to count, this certainly wasn’t always the case, with plenty of them looking every inch an awkward young boy in these throwback snaps.
Meanwhile, the super glam women of the villa were once adorable tiny toddlers and natural, fresh faced girls.
Take a little look and get ready to say ‘awwww’…
Tommy Fury
Pro-boxer Tommy began his time in the villa with some serious love triangles. And struggling his way through the total turmoil of having to choose which stunning girl to couple up with left him with a serious fear of shapes. We wonder if the girls threw themselves at teenage Tommy the way they seem to these days…
Michael Griffiths
This old snap of firefighter Michael would suggest he gets chilly easily… or just felt this fluffy hood was particularly selfie worthy. The totes edgy lip piercing suggests he’s always been a fan of some face jewellery, although he just opts for a more subtle nose ring and a few ear piercings these days.