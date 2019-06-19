'Tommy Fury has Gru legs'

Forget Love Island’s Joe Garratt and Elma Pazar being booted out, poor Tommy Fury is now the talk of Twitter – for all the wrong reasons.

The blue-eyed boxer, 20, has been a firm favourite among the ladies in the house, but a few bad camera angles have now made him and his legs the butt of some hilarious jokes.

One of the scenes in question shows Tommy, dressed in shorts and a jumper, sat on the sofa near the fire pit.

This all sounds completely normal, except for the fact the camera angle has made it look like his legs aren’t at all in proportion to the rest of his burly body.

Love Island fans, never ones to miss a trick, were soon tweeting memes comparing Tommy’s legs to that of Despicable Me character Gru.

‘I can’t be the only person who can’t deal with Tommy’s toothpick legs,’ another tweeted.

Unfortunately for Tommy that wasn’t the only image that’s been widely circulated on Twitter – another snap from earlier in the series also appeared to capture his legs from a very awkward angle.

And others pointed out – bad camera angle or not – Tommy didn’t need to have muscular legs being a boxer.

‘Yeah your not using ur legs for boxing,’ someone else wrote. ‘It’s your hips, core and your the torque u generate gives you the power. Boxing u don’t use much leg other then for quickness and bounce.’

Meanwhile, Tommy and Molly-Mae finally enjoyed their first kiss after the pair re-coupled.

‘The main reason I brought you down here tonight is to tell you we got off to a good start, but it got a bit bumpy and things went the way they went,’ Tommy told her just before they locked lips.

‘I’ve never met a girl I’ve got on with this much. I genuinely didn’t think I was going to come in here and be blown away.

‘Every time I wake up next to you I just smile because I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve waking up next to you.’

Just before the big moment, he finished: ‘If you’re not in this villa, I don’t want to be in this villa too.’

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2