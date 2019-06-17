There's no stopping her!

Love Island fans have slammed Maura Higgins for being ‘out of control’ after she invited new man, Tom Walker, to bed with her within minutes of meeting him.

Just when the UK thought grid girl Maura couldn’t get any more explicit with her feelings after she literally deep-throated a banana to get Tommy Fury’s attention in Sunday night’s episode – the Irish beauty surprised us all.

Maura, 28, wasted no time in moving on from Tommy after he chose Molly-Mae in the dramatic re-coupling and headed straight out on a date with new boy Tom Walker.

And, rather than playing it cool, Maura laid it on ‘factor 50’ as they say in the villa by confidently asking speechless Tom: ‘Do you want to share a bed with me?’ Leaving fans aghast.

‘This Maura girl is actually out of control, wtf do you mean “do you want to share a bed with me??” #loveisland,’ one viewer tweeted.

Another said: ‘The uk when Maura is already talking about getting in another boys bed 5 seconds after being rejected by tommy # loveisland’

It looked like poor Tom didn’t know what to do with himself in the sneak-peek clip – having already branded her ‘too hot to handle’ before entering the villa.

‘I like the new girls – Maura is a cannon. She’s gone in there and torn it up. She might be a bit too hot to handle! I really like Elma,’ he confessed.

‘She’s got a look I tend to go for. From day one I liked the look of Lucie, although she seems pretty happy and settled with Joe. I’ll find out whether she is when I get in.’

It’s not the first time Maura has been ‘too much’ for some Love Island viewers. She was slammed online last week for making people feel ‘uncomfortable’ for trying to kiss Tommy against his will.

‘Watching Friday’s # LoveIsland. Can you imagine the uproar if it was a guy who sat himself on a girl & tried to kiss her & she was moving her head away. Maura is uncomfortable to watch,’ one fan said of the controversy.

Although contestants are usually booted out of the villa if they’re left single at the end of a re-coupling, Maura and Anna were both saved in a twist of fate by new arrivals Tom and Jordan.

And, while the rules of the game can change at any time, some cynics think the twist was because producers didn’t want to lose ‘entertaining’ Maura.