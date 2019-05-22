Love Island 2019 is fast approaching...

The official start date of this year’s series of Love Island was confirmed earlier this week, which means the countdown to the start of a long, hot summer of lurrrve has begun!

With the ITV dating show set to kick off on Monday 3rd June, a whole new bunch of sexy singletons are getting ready to enter the iconic Spanish villa.

The official line up of Islanders is yet to be released, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been plenty of speculation surrounding the batch of soon-to-be reality stars.

So, who are the hotties rumoured to be hitting our screens and fuelling our intense Love Island obsession for the next two months?

Curtis Pritchard

The younger brother of Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard, Curtis is thought to be heading into the villa.

The 23-year-old, who looks super similar to his pro dancer bro, is said to be flying out to Majorca for the televised search for very love soon.

An insider told The Sun: ‘His body is ideal for being in swimwear all day, plus he’s a lovely bloke with a great sense of humour so is sure to be a hit with the ladies.

‘They are also hoping that he will bring some sexy salsa moves to the villa.’

Sophie Piper

Think this potential Islander looks familiar? Well, she’s the younger sister of former The Saturday’s singer and This Morning presenter, Rochelle Humes, and is the spitting image of her celebrity sibling!

The 20-year-old Essex beauty and Rochelle also share a third sis, Lili Piper, who shares the striking family resemblance and completes the triplet-like trio.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed: ‘An insider told The Sun: ‘ITV2 bosses are really keen for Soph to be the star of this year’s series.

‘Soph is the perfect Islander – she’s incredibly beautiful and loves meeting new people after already doing a season in Ibiza.’

Tommy Fury

The 19-year-old brother of Tyson Fury is jetting off to the ITV world of romance according to the boxer himself.

In a recent interview with ESPN, tough man Tyson seemed to spill the beans on hunky Tommy’s hunt for love, revealing: ‘He’s going on a TV show called Love Island.

‘He’s a good looking young kid and I think he’s going to be a hit with the ladies on it. He clearly doesn’t look like me because I look like an ogre!’

Sairah Pinnock

Exclusive party planner Sairah Pinnock is the older sister of Little Mix super star Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The 30-year-old Instagram influencer was supposedly meant to be on the show last year to shake things up in Casa Amor, although she never appeared.

At the time a source revealed: ‘Sairah is one of the Love Island reserves who could be thrown into the mix at any time during one of the episodes.

‘She’s had her fair share of bad relationships so is well and truly on the look-out for love and a long-term relationship.’

Ethan Allen

Anyone else noticing a theme here? Yep, this thought-to-be contestant is another celeb sibling!

Scouse model Ethan is the younger brother of Gaby Allen, who appeared on Love Island back in 2017, rising to fame when she fell for ex Blazin’ Squad member Marcel Somerville.

ITV bosses are reportedly keen to get the curly haired 23-year-old in the villa and fitness guru Gaby is said to be providing some sisterly support.

A source told The Sun: ‘Producers were keen to get him on board and he’s been in for a couple of meetings.

‘He’s not fully on board yet, and it’s too early to say who’s definitely going on the show, but he’s in talks and Gabby is encouraging him to do it.’

Jane Park

Jane already has over 200 thousand Instagram followers, thanks to a lucky EuroMillions win branding her the youngest UK millionaire when she was just 17-years-old.

The now 23-year-old rich kid is said to be looking for love and is in the running to enter the villa.

According to reports, the Edinburgh lass is hoping to find a ‘long lasting’ romance on the show.

Delilah Belle Hamlin

The stunning model daughter of Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star Lisa Rinna is another big name thought to be part of this year’s line up.

The 20-year-old mega glam social media star is brushing the one million followers mark already and is also pals with former Love Island lad Adam Collard.

Ercan Ramadan

Vicky Pattison’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Ercan was reportedly approached by show execs earlier this year, although it seems unlikely Vic would be too pleased about the TOWIE star heading onto the island of love.

A source told The Sun: ‘Ercan was approached by casting producers in January.

‘They told him he’d be a perfect fit for the show and that they really wanted him on board.

‘He knows it would be good for his career but he’s with Vicky now, so he’s not sure how to play it.’