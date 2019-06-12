Sherif was kicked out of the Love Island villa yesterday

The mum of Love Island star Sherif Lanre has said her son has been ‘unfairly treated’ after he got the boot from the show for breaking villa rules.

The semi-pro rugby player, 20, departed the villa just a little over a week after the show started.

Yesterday, a Love Island spokesperson cryptically announced: ‘After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.’

While Sherif added: ‘In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

‘I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.

‘I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.’

Following his removal, Sherif’s mum spoke out to say she stands by her son.

‘I don’t know the real reason yet, but I’m determined to get to the bottom of it. I don’t know if he has actually done anything wrong yet,’ she said.

‘I need to look at his Love Island code of conduct and I need to speak to him to properly find out what happened.’

She added to the Mail Online: ‘But I’m his mum. I’m going to think it was a bit unfair. I think so. I’m going to defend my son.’

Describing her son, mum Diana continued: ‘He is a lovely, lovely young man, a great boy. He is not a fame chaser.’

Sherif was completely cut out of Tuesday night’s show and with no reason for his departure given fans have been speculating over what he did to get the axe after just nine days.

During the episode, a screen grab began circling on Twitter that appeared to show an Instagram message exchange with Sherif and a friend that suggested he got into an altercation with fellow Islander Anton Danyluk over Anna Vakili.

However, show producers have since insisted the grab is a fake.