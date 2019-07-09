Love Island fans say tonight’s show is ‘ruined’ as they work out who leaves

Viewers aren't happy

Love Island fans have been left fuming after last night’s cliffhanger ending was ruined by the news that Amy Hart has quit the show.

At the end of last night’s episode, viewers were left wondering which couple will be dumped – either Lucie and George or Amy and Curtis, which the remaining couples must decide.

But with the news that Amy has left the villa of her own accord, fans have worked out that Lucie and George must get dumped tonight.

‘Amy walked out of the villa today so it’s obviously Lucie and George who was dumped why they acting like it’ a massive cliffhanger,’ one viewer commented.

While another added: ‘Well given the news that Amy walked, #LoveIsland have lost the impact of that cliffhanger.’

Amy decided to leave the villa after getting her heart broken by dancer Curtis.

During the ITV show’s Casa Amor twist, Curtis had his head turned by newbie, Jourdan.

When Amy returned to the villa planning to confess her love to him, Curtis admitted he’d had a wondering eye and subsequently broke up with her.

The air hostess was later removed from the villa temporarily to receive emotional support, but it’s now been revealed that she’s quit the show for good.

A source close to Amy told The Sun: ‘It was Amy’s decision to walk from the villa as she felt she had gotten as much as she could from the experience.

‘She fell in love, had her heart broken and couldn’t stand the thought of seeing Curtis crack on with other girls while under the same roof as her.

‘She was given therapy and support from the producers at ITV and they felt she was emotionally sound enough to make her own decision. They would never dream of keeping someone in there if they weren’t happy about it.’

Another show insider added: ‘She is a strong woman who knows her own mind and the show has given her the confidence to give finding love on the outside a go.’

We hope you’re OK, Amy!