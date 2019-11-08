Adam Collard left fans speechless on Friday when he displayed a little too much of his package in a shirtless Instagram snap.

The Love Island star was promoting his fitness app, ‘The Sculpt Academy’ on Instagram when fans got a little distracted by his ‘bulge’.

Alongside a string of aubergine emojis, hot-under-the-collar users couldn’t contain themselves over Adam’s incredibly sculpted body.

“What a gorgeous human,” one fan wrote. While another said, “If he’s the prize, I’m in.”

Unable to ignore the obvious, a third commented, “Nice bulge lad!” Eek!

If it’s attention he was looking to gain for his fitness app, it certainly worked as hundreds of entrants flocked to the eye-opening snap and entered the competition to be in with the chance of training with Adam.

It’s not the first time the hunk has used his Instagram account to attract attention. Just last month he went public with new girlfriend, Sarah Godfrey, and the pair turned up the heat with a series of NAKED snaps. Yep, you heard us.

Perhaps Adam is keen to steal the headlines as his ex-girlfriend, Zara McDermott, is currently appearing on X Factor Celebrity as part of newly-formed band, No Love Lost.

Zara, Eyal Booker, Wes Nelson and Samira Mighty are all hoping to win the brand new ITV show and land themselves a recording contract in the process.

But, Zara – who is now dating Sam Thompson following her split from Adam – had to have hypnotherapy to cure her crippling stage fright after she was bullied at school.

Speaking ahead of their first performance, Zara said, “I know it’s been the biggest build up in the whole world and I haven’t stopped talking about it, but the reason for that is because this is the biggest thing I’ve done in my life.

“I had to have hypnotherapy to even sing in front of the producers.

“To be able to then go on and progress so much and able to sing in front of Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger – some of the best and most successful people in the industry – is just such a huge thing for me.”