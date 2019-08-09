Love Island’s Amber Gill ‘signs up’ for Dancing On Ice

Amber's getting her skates on

Love Island’s 2019 winner Amber Rose Gill has reportedly signed up for the next series of Dancing On Ice.

The feisty Geordie girl was crowned first place in grand finale of the fifth season of the ITV dating show last month, alongside her villa beau, Greg O’Shea.

Having managed to bag national stardom aswell as £50,000 in prize money, Amber has also landed her next telly gig.

The 21-year-old now-reality star is set to appear on the upcoming series of ITV’s celeb ice skating contest, Dancing On Ice.

Amber will be following in the footsteps of previous Love Island stars Wes Nelson and Kem Cetinay, who also strapped on their skates and took part in the show following their stints in the villa.

A source told The Sun: ‘The Dancing On Ice casting team are delighted with the decision to snap up Amber.

‘Love Island contestants always do really well on the series as they are still fresh in everyone’s minds.

‘Amber is a stunning girl and they know she’ll look fabulous in all the sequinned costumes. She has a gutsy personality, too, so will make excellent viewing.’

Despite this huge career move and her Love Island fame, former beauty therapist Amber has admitted she’s happy to continue working in her aunt’s Newcastle based salon.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she confessed: ‘I’ll definitely keep working with my auntie.

‘We’ll still have the salon, and I’ll build from that – the goal would be opening a few more salons together. That was the idea before Love Island, so hopefully we’ll see what we can do.’

Discussing what she is planning to spend her split of the Love Island winnings on, she admitted she’s going to be smart with her £25k.

‘I’m going to be sensible with the money.

‘I’ll probably treat myself a little bit, but I’m going to invest and be careful with it.’