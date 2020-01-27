Awkwarrrrrd...

Love Island’s Amber Gill didn’t hold back with the shade when she spoke out about her “ex best friend” Ellie Brown’s fling with her ex.

Geordie beauty Amber seemed to have a bright future ahead with fire fighter Michael during last series of Love Island, but those dreams were shattered when he ditched her for Casa Amor babe, Joanna.

Following villa life, Michael found romance with fellow Islander Ellie Brown when they both appeared on Ex On The Beach.

When grilled by best pal Anna Vakili about the pair, Amber seemed a little shady.

Speaking to Heat about Liverpool lad Michael, Anna announced, “Is he with Ellie Brown now? I’m so confused,” before cheekily adding, “Ellie used to be your best friend didn’t she, Amber?”

Cringing at the topic of conversation, Amber didn’t try to pretend there was some secret goss to be spilled.

“I don’t talk about that… Oh my God, this isn’t Ex on the Beach!” she chipped in.

Continuing her feisty spiel, Anna went on, “It’s just mad, isn’t it?”

Dropping more hints on the awkward situation, she added, “Babe I’ve got your back, don’t worry. I’m just saying that if me and [Amber] ended up not talking, I wouldn’t go there.”

This comes after Amber shared some juicy deets about villa bombshell, Rebecca Gormley, who began stirring things up when she strutted into the Cape Town mansion.

Admitting she knows the Miss Newcastle winner from out and about, the former beauty therapist elaborated, “I do know Rebecca. She’s a bit full on, that’s all I know. Newcastle’s a small place. I don’t know her too well, but I know that she’s full on.

“She said she likes old school guys, but the operative word is ‘old’

“I’m saying nothing more.”