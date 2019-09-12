Woohoo!

Love Island queen and ultimate boss babe Amber Gill has announced some very exciting news – and fans can’t wait!

Arguably one of the best Love Island contestants we’ve ever seen (shh… don’t tell the others), the Newcastle star took to her Instagram to reveal that she is launching a fashion collection with fashion brand Miss Pap.

Alongside a clip showing the islander rocking some very stylish looks, she wrote: ‘Oh hey it’s just me your NEW MISSPAP babe💅🏾💕 I honestly cannot believe it!! Soooo excited to be a part of the fresh Miss Pap brand💗’.

Explaining that she wanted to make sure she did a good job for her fans, Amber highlighted how important it is for her that the collection is inclusive for women of all ‘shapes and sizes’.

‘It’s been a long anticipated announcement by me and I’ve been dying to tell you all’, she continued.

‘However I wanted to take my time in the design process so my collection is perfect, embodies my style and more importantly is inclusive for girls of all shapes and sizes.

‘I cannot wait for you to see what I’ve been working on you know it’s going to be GOOOD.’

And while we love Amber’s glitzy and glam outfits, we’re super excited that her collection will include gym and loungewear, as well as ‘essential day time bits’.

The first Amber x MissPap collection will be launching next month. An official statement from the fashion company read: ‘The six-month exclusive deal will kick off with the launch of Amber’s first ever-clothing collection due to launch in October.’

The excellent news comes after some of Amber’s fans were growing restless, waiting for her first post-Love Island move – and she didn’t disappoint, as The Sun reports the deal is worth £1 million.

The announcement couldn’t come at a better time for the Geordie beauty, who confirmed last week that Greg O’Shea ended their relationship via text.

Speaking on Loose Women, she said: ‘Obviously I’m really disappointed. I wasn’t expecting that at all.

‘I was due, just that weekend gone, to fly out to Dublin to spend the weekend with him as we were going on a TV show together.

‘I don’t know what changed. I kind of wanted to make it work, but it is what it is really. ‘I am disappointed that it’s over, but I’m booked and I’m busy. I’ll be fine.

‘Onwards and upwards from here.’

Indeed – you keep rising queen!