🔥🔥🔥

Love Island’s Amber Gill has been leaving her Instagram followers very impressed with her latest snaps from a tropical trip away.

The reality babe and social media sensation is living it up in Thailand over the past week, keeping her fans in the loop with multiple bikini pics.

Yesterday she shared a fiery snapshot from a day on a Phuket beach, looking glowingly chilled beside the brilliant blue ocean.

Closing her eyes and flashing a giant grin, Amber posed up a storm with a hand placed sassily on her hip, rocking a teeny black bikini top and a pair of denim shorts, undone to bare her toned midriff.

Captioning the photo, the Geordie gal cheekily shared a feisty message to her 2.9 million followers, writing, ‘People will talk no matter what make it worth the chat.’

It seemed Amber had some regrets about her comment though, after a fan suggested an even wittier option, saying, ‘Should of captioned it “people will talk no matter what so Phuket” 😅.’

‘Damn ittttt,’ Amber quipped back.

Loads of the former beautician’s Love Island pals were on hand to shower her with compliments, with her villa bestie Yewande Biala writing, ‘Lush 😍.’

This comes after Amber opened up about her love life, having won Love Island 2019 with ex beau Greg O’Shea, only to be dumped by him weeks later.

Insisting she’s got no romance going on at the moment, she told Mail Online, “My love life is nonexistent I’m not really bothered, I’m in Thailand I don’t really need a boyfriend, I’m 22 having a good time.

“I’m just OK with where I’m at, I’m having the best time ever, the opportunities that have come my way are wild. Unless they’re going to enhance my life I’m not really looking.”

We hear ya, gal.