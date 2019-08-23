Amber Gill has spoken out about her thought on Joanna and Michael’s relationship.

The former Love Island star has spoken out about fellow islanders Joanna Chimonides and Michael Griffiths, saying what she thinks of the pair’s relationship.

Joanna and Michael got together earlier in the summer when Joanna entered Love Island’s Casa Amor.

However, after Joanna was later voted out of the villa, Michael tried to go back to former fling Amber, who turned him down and ended up winning the show with new beau Greg O’Shea.

Since leaving the villa, rumours have been swirling around Joanna and Michael, with the pair being pictured together and Joanna admitting to FUBAR radio that the two had a ‘little peck’.

And now Amber has branded the 23-year-old ‘stupid’ for giving the 27-year-old fire-fighter a second chance.

Appearing on BBC Radio 1Xtra with villa bestie Anna Vakili, the 22-year-old was asked by radio host Sideman what she thought of Joanna and Michael’s alleged ‘relations’ since leaving the villa.

‘Joanna’s a really nice girl but I think she’s stupid for going back to Michael,’ Amber responded.

The radio presenter agreed, saying: ‘This is exactly what I’ve said,’ adding ‘here’s my view on it, them two were together for half an hour in comparison to how long you two were together and you looked him in the eye socket and said ‘nah’. You made a choice and chose someone else.’

Laughing, the Love Island favourite replied: ‘Yeah, and I get so many messages now saying, ‘Oh you’re an inspiration to girls not going back to their toxic exes.’

‘And then she’s [Joanna] went and done it and it’s like, ‘girl’,’ Amber continued. ‘Because she’s so nice as well and it’s like ‘Why? You’re better than that, you’re so much better than that’’.

Since leaving the villa, Amber has been spotted with boyfriend Greg, with the pair even sightseeing around Greg’s native Ireland.

We’re hoping that these two are endgame!