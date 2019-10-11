The ITV2 show winner speaks exclusively to CelebsNow

Amber Gill won over the nation’s hearts during her time on Love Island and was eventually even crowned the winner – along with Greg O’Shea.

However, just five weeks after splitting the £50,000 prize money, it was revealed Greg had savagely dumped Amber by text – and they haven’t spoken since.

And now, Amber has exclusively revealed to CelebsNow, exactly how Greg called it a day – and it’s not pretty!

She told CelebsNow: “It was all over a couple of days of us discussing how we were going to make it work, whether it was going to be in London or Newcastle, then on the day of the TV show we were due to be on together, it was kinda like, ‘So how are we going to explain to the TV show that we’ve broken up?’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

“It was a bit weird but I’ll give him credit, it was over a couple of days, it was a phone call but it wasn’t specifically ended over that phone call. It was a weird one.”

She added: “I feel like it wasn’t a proper ending to the situation, I didn’t get proper closure but I’m moving on from it anyway. I’m fantastic.”

For the majority of her time on Love Island, Amber was coupled up with Michael Griffiths. However, during Casa Amore, he cruelly got with Joanna Chimonides behind her back.

But Amber is definitely over that, as she laughed: “Thank you, Michael, because I’m £25,000 richer.”

MORE: Love Island’s Amber Gill wows fans as she poses in stunning orange swimsuit for sizzling beach snap

She continued: “He allowed me to express different parts of my personality whuch maybe weren’t seen before.

“Everyone’s saying I’ve grown, and I’ve probably grown slightly, but my personality’s always been multi-faceted and Michael just helped us show different sides of my personality that people could do us dirty and I could be the bigger person.”

And she’s got better things to worry about than Michael or Greg, as Amber has now signed a £1million six-month deal with boohoo-owned MissPap.

Her collection – which she describes as “just me” – caters for everyone, with sizes ranging from six to 26 and prices starting at just £20.

*Amber’s collection is available from MissPap now