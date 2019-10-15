Love Island’s Amber Gill opens up about having cosmetic surgery

The Love Island winner has aired her thoughts on going under needles and knives

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill has opened up about her thoughts on having cosmetic surgery.

Explaining her thoughts on going under needles and knives to tweak any appearance hang ups, the Newcastle beauty revealed she’s not planning on doing it any time soon.

“I’m not against surgery but I think everyone’s very unique,” she told OK! magazine.

“I’m not unhappy with anything so I’d rather just keep it the way that I am.

“I’ve never really thought about surgery but I’m definitely not against it. It depends, if you’ve got something you’re really unhappy about and it’s making you self conscious then just get it done.”

“I’m not against it, it’s people’s right to do what they want with their own body and it’s not for anybody else to say anything about it. But I haven’t thought about it.”

Spilling her tips and tricks on making herself feel her best, the body confident reality babe added, “I like to go to the gym, you always feel good after you go to the gym. But I’m quite fortunate to not have too many hang ups.”

Amber recently left fans stunned when she posted a sizzling bikini photo for her 2.8 million followers.

Posing on a Miami beach, the Geordie girl perched beside a huge rock as she rocked a bright orange, figure hugging swimsuit.

Showing off her jaw dropping curves, the former beauty therapist captioned the post, ‘In my natural habitat as a true island girl ☀️🌴.’

Taking to the comment section, hordes of Amber’s loyal supporters swooned over the beach babe’s gorgeous upload.

‘Oh my Goddess. 😍,’ one wrote, while a second chipped in, ‘Amber u stunner 😍❤️.’

‘UNREAL🔥🔥🔥,’ added another.

We have to agree!