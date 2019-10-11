Amber, is that you?!

Love Island’s Amber Gill debuted a new look during her clothing launch with MissPap last night and it’s definitely made us do double take!

The Geordie reality TV star partied the night away to celebrate the launch of her new collection with Miss Pap and ditched her trademark curls for a long, jet black weave.

The 22-year-old was joined by fellow islanders, including close friends Anna Vakili and Yewande Biala; power couple Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury; and previous contestants like Josh Denzel, Kaz Crossley and Kendall Rae Knight. British rap duo Krept & Konan also performed at the event.

Ahead of the launch, Amber also revealed that her former flame Gregg still hasn’t apologised for dumping her over text.

She told The Sun, “He hasn’t reached out and he hasn’t said sorry.

“Nothing has been said, but I’m not waiting. He can crack on with what he wants to do, I’m not waiting for nothing!

“It’s been and gone now. I’ve forgotten about it and moved on.

“An apology would have been nice at the time, but I didn’t get one.

“It’s fine, it doesn’t matter. I don’t think I’ll ever get one. I won’t hold out for that.”

Amber announced her collaboration with the brand last month, with reports suggesting the deal was worth £1 million – not too shabby!

She wrote at the time, ‘Oh hey it’s just me your NEW MISSPAP babe💅🏾💕 I honestly cannot believe it!! Soooo excited to be a part of the fresh Miss Pap brand💗’.

Explaining that she wanted to make sure she did a good job for her fans, Amber highlighted how important it is for her that the collection is inclusive for women of all ‘shapes and sizes’.

‘It’s been a long anticipated announcement by me and I’ve been dying to tell you all’, she continued.

‘However I wanted to take my time in the design process so my collection is perfect, embodies my style and more importantly is inclusive for girls of all shapes and sizes.

‘I cannot wait for you to see what I’ve been working on you know it’s going to be GOOOD.’

Congrats Amber!